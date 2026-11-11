Israeli government approves Sa’ar appointment as interior minister

The Israeli government approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to appoint Gideon Sa’ar as interior minister, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sa’ar will assume the interior minister post in addition to his service as Israel’s foreign minister.

“I thank Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his show of confidence,” Sa’ar said in a statement. “I know the ministry well from my previous tenure.

Sa’ar served as interior minister from 2013 to 2014.

“After more than a year without a serving minister, I will focus on providing practical solutions to urgent and important issues,” he said.