Two arrested as anti-Israel protesters target Biden in Dublin

At least two people were arrested after anti-Israel protesters confronted former U.S. President Joe Biden and threw objects, including milk, as he left Trinity College Dublin on Tuesday, Irish public broadcaster RTÉ reported.

Biden made a surprise visit, accompanied by former first lady Jill Biden, to attend a ceremony honoring their son, Hunter Biden, who received a gold medal from the College Historical Society.

Demonstrators chanted “blood on your hands” and “shame on you” outside the event, The Journal reported. Objects were thrown as the Bidens left the venue, according to RTÉ.

The Irish Jewish Voice account on X condemned the protesters on Wednesday, describing them as “deranged obsessed pro Hamas supporters” and adding, “Nothing is beyond them.”

IRELAND : These deranged obsessed pro Hamas supporters went after an 82 year old cognitively impaired cancer patient.

Nothing is beyond them. #Shame https://t.co/JLoeRbwSVb — Irish Jewish Voice (@Irishchutzpah) November 11, 2026

Irish police said officers responded to “reports of an incident” at Trinity College but provided no further information, The Journal reported.

The college said the protest “escalated while the Bidens were leaving,” according to The University Times. It said two people were arrested and the Biden family “left without incident.”

Last month, Jewish leaders from seven major Diaspora communities gathered in Dublin to express solidarity with Irish Jews amid concerns over rising antisemitism. Separately, community leaders disclosed that a Dublin hotel had canceled reservations for 70 rooms booked for a conference on combating antisemitism.