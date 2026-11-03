Israeli opposition backs Eisenkot, vows to act on ‘clear’ Knesset majority

Israel’s opposition leaders agreed on Tuesday to coordinate efforts aimed at “realizing the clear parliamentary majority in the Knesset,” starting immediately after lawmakers are sworn in on Nov. 10.

Meeting in Herzliya, the leaders pledged to work together to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

They agreed to recommend Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot to President Isaac Herzog for the first mandate to form a government and to begin coalition negotiations immediately.

Herzog is scheduled to begin consultations with the parties on Wednesday.

The Oct. 27 election gave Netanyahu’s bloc 53 seats, the opposition 48 and the two Arab parties 19 combined, leaving neither Zionist bloc with a majority. Eisenkot told Ynet on Oct. 10 that he could seek a minority government relying on tacit outside support from Arab or Haredi parties if he fell short of a majority.