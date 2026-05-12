WATCH: Israel says Canada failing to curb antisemitism spike
Israel’s Foreign Ministry says Jews, under 1% of Canada’s population, suffer about 70% of religious hate crimes in the country, citing 6,800 incidents in 2025.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Monday accused Canada’s government of failing to protect its Jewish community, citing a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents.
In a video post on X, the ministry said Jews make up less than 1% of Canada’s population but account for roughly 70% of religious hate crime victims. It added that 6,800 antisemitic incidents were recorded in 2025, averaging about 20 per day.
“The incidents keep adding up, the incitement continues,” the ministry said, calling for authorities to “ban incitement.”
How come Jews make up less than 1% of Canada’s population, yet suffer 70% of its religious hate crimes?— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 11, 2026
In 2025 alone, Canada recorded 6,800 antisemitic incidents. That's 20 a day!
And while the incidents keep adding up, the incitement continues.
Canada’s government has failed… pic.twitter.com/1r2bbddaPV