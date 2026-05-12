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News   Antisemitism

WATCH: Israel says Canada failing to curb antisemitism spike

Israel’s Foreign Ministry says Jews, under 1% of Canada’s population, suffer about 70% of religious hate crimes in the country, citing 6,800 incidents in 2025.

May. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Members of Montreal’s Jewish community gather for a vigil at the Gelber Conference Centre in Canada on Oct. 9, 2023, after Hamas terrorists from Gaza invaded and massacred 1,200 people in southern Israel on Oct. 7. Photo by Andrej Ivanov/AFP via Getty Images.
Members of Montreal’s Jewish community gather for a vigil at the Gelber Conference Centre in Canada on Oct. 9, 2023, after Hamas terrorists from Gaza invaded and massacred 1,200 people in southern Israel on Oct. 7. Photo by Andrej Ivanov/AFP via Getty Images.
( May 12, 2026 / JNS )

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Monday accused Canada’s government of failing to protect its Jewish community, citing a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents.

In a video post on X, the ministry said Jews make up less than 1% of Canada’s population but account for roughly 70% of religious hate crime victims. It added that 6,800 antisemitic incidents were recorded in 2025, averaging about 20 per day.

“The incidents keep adding up, the incitement continues,” the ministry said, calling for authorities to “ban incitement.”

Canada
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