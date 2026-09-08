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News   Israel News

Israir brings forward launch of New York flights to September 15

The move comes as U.S. carriers, led by Delta and United, return to Israel during the busy fall holiday season after months when service was frozen due to the Iran war, sending airfares soaring.

Etgar Lefkovits
The new Israir plane that will fly the Tel Aviv-New York route in 2026. Credit: Israir.
The new Israir plane that will fly the Tel Aviv-New York route in 2026. Credit: Israir.
(Sept. 8, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli airline Israir announced on Monday that it will launch flights to New York starting next week, going head to head with four other carriers on the lucrative transatlantic route as the Jewish holiday season gets underway.

Israel’s second-largest carrier said it plans to start thrice-weekly flights to New York on September 15, and will expand to daily service by the end of October.

Economy fares will begin at $800 each way or $1,600 round trip during this peak travel season.

The renewal of service to New York comes 18 years after the airline last serviced the route.

Israir operated transatlantic flights to New York from 2004 to 2008, when rising fuel prices forced it to suspend the route.

The move comes as U.S. carriers, led by Delta and United, return to Israel during the busy fall holiday season after months when service was frozen due to the war in Iran, sending airfares soaring.

Starting next week, five airlines are now scheduled to fly direct between the United States and Israel: El Al, Arkia, Israir, United and Delta.

Flight Updates
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
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