Jerusalem area breaks record for highest summer rainfall

Rare summer rains broke August records around Jerusalem and the Judean Desert on Saturday, with 26 millimeters (just over an inch) of precipitation recorded in Ma’ale Adumim and flooding reported across the region.

The Israel Meteorological Service said 11 millimeters (0.433 inches) of rain fell in Ma’ale Adumim within an hour, which the Israel Meteorological Service described as an all-time August record for the area. The total there later reached 15 millimeters (0.6 inches).

About 5 millimeters (0.2 inches) was recorded in Jerusalem, while flash flooding was recorded in Nahal Og for the first time at this time of year. Flooding also affected roads and homes, prompting rescue operations.

The flooding and flash floods in the Jerusalem area constituted a historic record for this time of year, according to the Israel Meteorological Service.

The highest rainfall previously recorded for July/August in the Jerusalem area was 1 millimeter (0.039 inches), measured about a century ago on the Mount of Olives, it continued.

תיעוד נוסף מהגשמים החריגים היום בצהריים בשכונת תלפיות, ירושלים. pic.twitter.com/2oO5W48G8r — שלמה ⛈️ מזג אוויר (@MezgAvirIL) August 15, 2026

Nationwide as well, rainfall of more than 20 millimeters (0.78 inches) in August is extremely rare and has occurred in Israel only three times since measurements began: in the Golan Heights in August 2012, in Acre in August 1990, and in Kfar Galim in August 1971.

Dr. Amir Givati, director of the Israel Meteorological Service, was cited by Israel’s Channel 13 broadcaster as saying that the summer rain may well be linked to the “Super El Niño” phenomenon occurring around the world, which is expected to continue affecting Israel in the coming months.

A “Super El Niño” occurs when average sea surface temperatures in parts of the Pacific Ocean spike by 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenehit) or more above normal. This warming event triggers a domino effect across the atmosphere, altering global weather patterns.

Additional local rain and isolated thunderstorms are forecast for eastern Israel on Sunday, with a continued risk of flash floods in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas.

The Israel Meteorological Service issued a Yellow Warning for a thunderstorm for the entire region spanning from the eastern Golan Heights and southward along the Great Rift Valley to the northeastern Negev Desert.

The possible storm is expected to last from about 1 to 5 p.m.