Shalva, an Israeli NGO that empowers individuals with disabilities, has dedicated its first community residence in Jerusalem to a soldier killed in southern Gaza, the organization said on Sunday.

Staff Sgt. Reef Harush, 20, was killed in combat on April 6, 2024.

Harush had wanted to visit Shalva and meet the people his father, Avi Harush, had come to know through his work as a Shalva ambassador.

Placing a plaque with Reef’s name on the door of the Jerusalem apartment was a way for his family and friends to preserve his memory and values, according to the NGO.

The idea of the dedication is traced to Avi Harush’s plan to run the New York City Marathon to raise funds for Shalva, before his son was killed. In the aftermath of his loss, he struggled to find the strength to participate in the marathon. His son’s friends, however, encouraged him to run. That decision led to the father’s meeting with businessman Ilan Greenfield, who also ran in the marathon.

Deeply moved by Reef Harush’s story, Greenfield proposed the idea of the memorial project, to preserve Reef’s legacy to live on through independence, inclusion in the community and acts of kindness toward others, Shalva said.

“All Reef wanted was to come to Shalva and meet the people here. He never got the chance to do that during his lifetime, but now, in a different way, he has made it here,” Avi Harush said at the dedication ceremony, according to Shalva.

The apartment serves as the home of six young adults with disabilities, who have lived in it for some time.

Shalva was founded in 1990 by Kalman and Malki Samuels. Since then it has grown into a major organization whose services span therapy, education, vocational training, employment, recreation and community living.