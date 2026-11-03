Joint List leader offers outside support for anti-Netanyahu government

Joint List leader Yousef Jabareen on Monday reiterated his willingness to support an opposition-led government seeking to replace Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu without formally joining the coalition.

“We see an opportunity to oust Netanyahu. Hopefully, the opposition leaders have the courage to follow the late Rabin in ’92 and to say that they are ready to cooperate with the Arab parties,” Jabareen said in an interview with CNN‘s Christiane Amanpour, referring to former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, whose 1992 government was backed from outside the coalition by Arab parties.