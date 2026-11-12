Judges in Netanyahu’s trial order AG to appear in court next week

The judges in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial on Thursday ordered Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to appear in court next week, despite the latter’s objection expressed the previous day.

Prosecutor Judith Tirosh, who is handling Netanyahu’s trial, explained the objection to the Jerusalem District Court on Wednesday. “A situation in which the attorney general comes to court, when senior prosecutors are here, is an incorrect process in terms of the work procedures of the prosecution system,” public broadcaster Kan cited her as saying.

A judicial source told Kan that summoning Baharav-Miara for a hearing behind closed doors is “a very thick hint to the prosecution” and “an extraordinary move.”

The judges are expected to demand a response from the attorney general, who has yet to make a decision regarding their recommendation to withdraw the bribery charge in one of the ongoing cases against the prime minister, according to Channel 12. The report further said that the judges may seek to pressure her into reaching a plea deal with Netanyahu.