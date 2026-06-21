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News   Israel News

Katz: IDF to remain in Lebanon, ‘no restrictions’ on military countering Hezbollah threats

The Israeli defense minister’s comments came after five Israeli soldiers were killed by the Iranian proxy.

JNS Staff
Defense Minister Israel Katz speaks at an event honoring fallen soldiers in Lod, central Israel, on Dec. 8, 2025. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/TPS-IL.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz speaks at an event honoring fallen soldiers in Lod, central Israel, on Dec. 8, 2025. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/TPS-IL.
(June 21, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces will remain deployed in the security zone in Southern Lebanon, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday, stressing that the military retains freedom of action against Hezbollah threats.

“There have never been, and there are currently no restrictions on IDF soldiers in Lebanon from acting to remove threats,” the defense minister said in a Hebrew-language statement.

The comments came after five Israeli soldiers were killed by Iranian-backed Hezbollah in two separate incidents in Southern Lebanon over the weekend.

The Israeli military responded with “great force,” eliminating a large number of Hezbollah operatives and striking “numerous” terrorist targets, said Katz.

“Protecting the lives of our soldiers and civilians is our highest and absolute priority,” he stated. “All of the IDF’s achievements in the campaign in Lebanon are being preserved. Our forces remain deployed in the security zone along the Yellow Line in Lebanon and operate from there against terrorists and terrorist infrastructure.”

He noted that the renewed truce brokered by the United States “leaves the IDF in all of its positions within the security zone that protects the communities of northern Israel.”

Tensions between Jerusalem and Washington have risen after the latter signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Iran last week, stipulating an immediate truce in Lebanon.

Israeli officials have said such a withdrawal would harm the Jewish state’s security, enabling the Iranian-backed proxy Hezbollah to rebuild its strength after close to three years of war that has dramatically degraded its capabilities.

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