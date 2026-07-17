More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Knesset votes to dissolve, formally sets Oct. 27 election date

Israeli lawmakers approved the measure unanimously after the coalition passed legislation extending mandatory military service to 32 months.

JNS Staff
Israeli lawmakers attend a plenum session
Israeli lawmakers attend a plenum session and a vote on a bill to split the duties and powers currently held by the attorney general between two separate officeholders, at the assembly hall of the Knesset in Jerusalem, on July 15, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(July 17, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s 25th Knesset voted early Friday to dissolve itself in its second and third readings, clearing the way for national elections on Oct. 27. The measure passed with the support of both coalition and opposition lawmakers and without any votes against.

The vote formally heralds the end of the tenure of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s current coalition, which became the first Israeli government in decades to complete a full four-year term. Israelis will elect the 26th Knesset in the upcoming elections.

The coalition set the Oct. 27 election date in a meeting on July 12. The current government, Israel’s 37th, was sworn in on Dec. 29, 2022, following elections the previous month.

Before approving the dissolution bill, the coalition secured passage of legislation extending mandatory Israel Defense Forces service from 30 to 32 months. The bill passed with the backing of ultra-Orthodox lawmakers despite a longstanding dispute over military conscription for yeshivah students that had strained the coalition.

The election campaign is expected to focus on Israel’s security three years after the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, the Iranian threat and domestic issues, including the future of military conscription and judicial reform.

Israeli Elections
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli President Isaac Herzog addresses the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, June 22, 2026. Photo by Maayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog: Peace with Saudi Arabia remains ‘my dream’
In an interview with “Al-Arabiya,” the Israeli president praised the Saudi Crown Prince and warned Iran cannot be trusted to honor agreements.
July 17, 2026
JNS Staff
A masked member of Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip. Credit: Saeed Mohammed/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF kills Oct. 7 infiltrator, Hamas platoon commander in Gaza
The military said Nihad Arouq trained terrorists throughout the war and continued planning attacks against Israeli forces and civilians.
July 17, 2026
JNS Staff
July 4 military flyover fighter jets
U.S. News
US hits dozens of Iranian targets in sixth consecutive night of strikes
U.S. Central Command said that the attack involved fighter jets, drones and warships.
July 16, 2026
Gavel, Legal, Law, Court
U.S. News
Texas man indicted for threatening to blow up White House, ‘kill some billionaire Jews’
Peter James Bloomfield faces up to five years in prison and up to $750,000 in fines on the three counts upon which he was indicted.
July 16, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Keith Sonderling, acting U.S. secretary of labor, speaks during a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing on his nomination to be secretary of labor, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on July 16, 2026. Credit: Ken Cedeno/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Labor secretary nominee vows to combat religious discrimination, Jew-hatred
“It’s a very important role for the federal government to play to protect workers and religions of all faith, and that’s what you have my commitment to do,” Keith Sonderling said.
July 16, 2026
U.S. Secretary Marco Rubio delivers opening remarks at the Ministerial on the Resurgence of Political Terrorism at the U.S. State Department, in Washington, D.C., July 16, 2026. Credit: Freddie Everett/State Department.
U.S. News
Rubio: US counterterrorism has overlooked far-left political violence
New State Department visa restrictions on far-left terror groups aim to address a threat easily “dismissed as a partisan fiction,” the U.S. secretary of state said.
July 16, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Columbia University encampment
JNS TV / The Quad
How anti-Israel activism moved beyond the campus
July 16, 2026 12:22 PM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The Haredi challenge is becoming Israel’s national security crisis
Mitchell Bard
Yisrael Medad. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Jews defeating Jews
Yisrael Medad