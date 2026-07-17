Texas man indicted for threatening to blow up White House, ‘kill some billionaire Jews’

A federal grand jury indicted Peter James Bloomfield, of Iola, Texas, for allegedly making threats, including blowing up the White House and killing “some billionaire Jews,” the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old faces up to five years in prison and up to $750,000 in fines on all three counts.

Per the indictment, he also threatened, including in a comment section on a Fox News broadcast of a U.S. Senate hearing, to kill U.S. President Donald Trump, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and FBI and CIA agents.

The Justice Department previously said that the man also threatened Zionists and others.

Federal agents found more than 20 guns and a “significant” amount of ammunition in his home when they executed a search warrant, the Justice Department said.