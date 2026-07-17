US hits dozens of Iranian targets in sixth consecutive night of strikes
U.S. Central Command said that the attack involved fighter jets, drones and warships.
(July 16, 2026 / JNS)
The U.S. military struck dozens of military targets in Iran, including “coastal surveillance and air defense sites, military logistics infrastructure, and maritime capabilities,” U.S. Central Command said on Thursday night.
It was the sixth consecutive night of American attacks on regime targets.
CENTCOM said that the attack involved fighter jets, drones and warships.