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News   Israel News

Herzog visits Oct. 7 exhibit telling the story of Israel’s ‘agony and resilience’

The exhibit on the roof of the Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv involves 11 large-scale installations of photos and poems.

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Israeli President Isaac Herzog addresses the second annual JNS International Policy Summit at the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem, June 22, 2026. Photo by Nim Gluckman.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog addresses the second annual JNS International Policy Summit at the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem, June 22, 2026. Photo by Nim Gluckman.
(July 17, 2026 / JNS)

President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal Herzog, visited this week an exhibit in Tel Aviv depicting the events during and after the Hamas-led invasion of Israel’s south on Oct. 7, 2023.

Displayed on the rooftop of the Azrieli Mall, the exhibit, titled “We Shall Rise,” combines images of photographer Ziv Koren and the words of poet Noam Horev.

“I invite the public to view this exhibit, which tells the story of both the agony and the resilience of the people of Israel since the events of October 7th, 2023,” the president tweeted on Thursday.

“I thank Ziv, Noam, and the excellent production team for their exceptional contributions to this project, which was initiated and is led by Danna Azrieli and her team at the Azrieli Group, who brought this important exhibit to fruition,” added Herzog.

The artwork of the exhibit is displayed in Hebrew and in English, and is accessible for wheelchairs. The tour offers 11 large-scale installations and lasts approximately 45 minutes.

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