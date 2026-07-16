Diaspora Jews must lead the way, with Israel as a partner

Jewish communities across the world are facing levels of violent antisemitism not witnessed since the 1930s. Governments offer empty assurances of safety, sometimes even subtly encouraging anti‐Jewish sentiment. Jewish communal leadership, overwhelmed by trauma and lacking strategic direction, has not mounted a unified response.

Into this vacuum, Diaspora Jews themselves must step forward. They have the capacity, resources and moral authority to spearhead a historic initiative: the creation of aliyah cities in Israel.

Israel’s role should be supportive, not directive—a partner rather than the driver. Across France, Britain, Canada, Australia and the United States, many Jews are quietly weighing the possibility of aliyah or moving to friendlier countries.

This moment presents a rare opportunity for Diaspora Jewry to shape Israel’s demographic future and strengthen the Jewish national project. However, aliyah faces not one, but a whole cluster of complex issues that can prove too much for aspiring immigrants.

The psychological barrier is the most significant deterrent to begin with. Fear of the unknown—new language, culture, bureaucracy—looms large. Many hesitate to leave aging parents behind. Others fear financial failure or worry about Israel’s security situation. Successful professionals often fear losing their identity and status. Aliyah is not only a logistical move, but an emotional upheaval.

Jews from wealthy Western countries face economic challenges; ideology alone is not enough. Israel’s high cost of living, lower salaries and complex accreditation processes create real deterrents. Senior professionals face uncertainty in the job market, and others lack the savings needed to cushion the transition. Securing employment before arrival is often the single most effective way to reduce fear and encourage aliyah.

Israel’s housing crisis is severe. Prices are high, rentals are scarce, and the purchasing process is confusing. Many fear being pushed into isolated or underdeveloped regions. A new urban development could solve this by offering affordable housing, innovative mortgage solutions, clear rental‐to‐purchase pathways and transparent processes supported by community infrastructure.

Hebrew remains a major hurdle. Language programs called ulpans, meaning “instruction,” are often too short or too generic. They tend not to be immersive, which in this case is what’s needed.

Professionals need advanced Hebrew, though children seem to adapt quickly, while their parents often struggle. Language affects confidence, employment and social integration. A city designed for new olim must include long‐term ulpan, profession‐specific Hebrew tracks and strong immersion programs for children.

Israel’s bureaucracy is legendary. Banking, health-care registration, driver’s licenses, school enrollment, taxes and professional licensing can overwhelm newcomers. A dedicated municipal “one‐stop center” with English‐speaking clerks and ministry liaisons, akin to what Nefesh B’Nefesh and the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration help do, would dramatically ease the process.

Many Jews abroad feel connected to Israel, but not enough to uproot their lives. They enjoy strong local communities and fear losing their cultural identity—French, American, South African, British. A city for Western olim could turn this into an asset by celebrating cultures in the Diaspora, offering diverse synagogue options and building a shared sense of mission.

The unspoken but important question: Where should we live? Most have no idea where to go. Tel Aviv and Jerusalem are too expensive; small towns feel isolating; peripheral cities lack community. A city designed for Western olim solves the biggest unspoken barrier: Where will I belong?

Aliyah succeeds when people feel they are joining a mission, not merely relocating. A city planned for Western immigrants must offer purpose, community, identity, jobs and housing. It should bolster Israel’s national fabric while revitalizing underpopulated regions like the Negev and Galilee.

This initiative must be Diaspora‐led. Diaspora Jews understand the urgency, have the philanthropic networks and can mobilize global support. Israel’s role is to match, dollar for dollar, the provision of land, infrastructure and bureaucratic cooperation; however, the leadership and primary funding must come from abroad.

Building cities in the Negev Desert—away from the more crowded urban areas—was the dream of Israeli founding fathers and first prime minister, David Ben‐Gurion. He believed in supporting national security, unlocking undeveloped land and fulfilling the vision of “making the desert bloom.” An olim city in the Galilee up north also increases Jewish demographics in a region with an Arab majority.

All successful Zionist communities began with people, not architects. A core group of 50 to 200 pioneering families—religious, traditional, secular—must lead the way. Daily life must include Hebrew and Jewish-identity programs, vibrant Shabbat and holiday celebrations, youth movements, cultural centers, adult education and a shared mission: to build Israel together.

Philanthropy must drive the vision, making major donors understand they are giving for aliyah, nation‐building and Jewish continuity, in addition to strengthening the Negev and Galilee. It must become a global Jewish cause, not a real estate project. Diaspora philanthropists can create naming opportunities, legacy projects and long‐term impact investments.

The project would include strategic positioning, donor segmentation, emotional storytelling, government partnership, tiered funding, branding, media strategy and phased construction—starting with 5,000 to 8,000 residents and expanding to 40,000-plus. Israel has done this before: development towns in the 1950s, places like Modi’in in central Israel and Harish in the north, which grew from 1,000 to more than 40,000 in a decade.

This is a historic moment. The need is urgent, and the opportunity is extraordinary. Diaspora Jews can build new aliyah cities—with Israel as a committed partner—and reshape the future of the Jewish people.