Israeli election date set for Oct. 27

The coalition government on Sunday set the date of the elections on Oct. 27.

The current Knesset, the 25th, which was elected on Nov. 1, 2022, will be the first to complete a full term since the 11th Knesset, which served from 1984 to 1988, Israel’s public broadcaster, Kan News reported.

Acting Director General of the Elections Committee Dan Livneh said last week at the Israel Hayom conference that the committee is considering conducting the vote count live.

The coming elections will be “the most transparent elections ever,” he said.

“The State of Israel is a country surrounded by enemies. We have big enemies, some of them very big. Their goal is to demolish democracy and the Israeli state from within and without,” he said.