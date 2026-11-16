Liberman appointed chairman of temporary Knesset defense panel

Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman was appointed chairman of the temporary Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Monday, the parliament said.

The panel oversees the Jewish state’s defense and security establishment until permanent Knesset committees are formed.

Liberman said the committee would begin discussing military draft legislation on Monday, seeking a compromise acceptable to Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, the Supreme Court and Rabbi Dov Lando, a leading Haredi rabbi.

“It will not mean conscription for everyone, but it will be the fairest law,” he said.

Liberman also announced plans to establish an intelligence subcommittee and a joint committee on the defense budget, discuss the emergency situation on Israel’s home front and address conditions for career soldiers and reservists.

He said he would also ask the Israel Security Agency and Israel Police to investigate alleged interference by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office in the Oct. 27 election.