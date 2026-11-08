Memorial to police commander killed on Oct. 7 vandalized in Beersheva

Vandals defaced a memorial in the southern Israeli city of Beersheva honoring senior police officer Jayar Davidov, who was killed fighting Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023, Ynet reported on Sunday.

The memorial stands in Nahal Beersheva Park. Davidov left his home to assist police during the Hamas-led attack and encountered about 30 terrorists while heading toward the Nova music festival. He rammed their vehicle and charged them before being killed.

“This vandalism strikes at our most vulnerable point, at everyone’s heart,” his widow said. “These are our holy ones who sacrificed their lives so we could live here in peace.”