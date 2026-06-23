More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Montana Tucker: Staying silent on Israel is not an option

“As long as I have a voice, I will use it for Israel and the Jewish people,” said the U.S. influencer.

Etgar Lefkovits
The Children of October 7
Amit Cohen and Montana Tucker in “The Children of October 7" (2025). Credit: Orit Pnini/Courtesy.
(June 23, 2026 / JNS)

Staying silent on Israel and global antisemitism is not an option, American social media influencer Montana Tucker said on Tuesday.

“None of us gets to choose the moment history hands us; we only get to choose what to do with it,” she said at the JNS International Policy Conference in Jerusalem.

Tucker, who has 14 million combined followers on social media, has been a stalwart advocate of Israel and is on her ninth trip to the Jewish state since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack.

Defying hate messages and death threats for her activism, she has taken part in a documentary on the child survivors of Oct. 7, as well as a dance tribute to the victims of the Nova music festival.

“Staying silent wasn’t staying neutral,” she added. “If we don’t tell our story, someone else will, and they may not tell the truth.”

Tucker cited the influence of her grandparents, Holocaust survivors who had settled in the United States after World War II, who had always reflected on how the Holocaust would not have happened if the State of Israel had been in existence at the time.

“As long as I have a voice, I will use it for Israel and the Jewish people,” she said.

JNS 2026 International Policy Summit Anti-Israel Bias
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
Israel Defense Forces inside Southern Lebanon, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, June 8, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF strikes Hezbollah terror cell in Southern Lebanon
Tuesday’s announcement marked the first reported airstrike in Lebanon in three days.
June 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Chikli
Israel News
Chikli: Israel stands with Montreal shooting victims
“Shootings have become a common reality for Jewish communities in Canada,” the Diaspora affairs minister said.
June 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Gilad Erdan, the global president of Israel's Magen David Adom emergency medical service, speaks at the JNS International Policy Summit at the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem, June 23, 2026. Photo by Nim Gluckman.
Israel News
Gilad Erdan: Israel ‘refuses to surrender’ to enemies
The former ambassador has served as the global president of Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency medical service, since 2024.
June 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Mosab Hassan Yousef speaks at the second JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, Israel on June 23, 2026. Photo credit: JNS
Israel News
‘Green Prince’ blasts Trump’s role in Iran war
The former Hamas insider said U.S. intervention disrupted Israel’s momentum against Tehran.
June 23, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to reservist IDF officers on June 18, 2026. Maayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel must achieve ‘weapons independence’
“I greatly appreciate the support we have received from our American friends, but we must free ourselves from dependence,” the premier said.
June 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Hamas terrorist Sabai Zaher Abd al-Hamid Abu Hasna alongside former Israeli hostage Omer Shem Tov, February 2025. Credit: Israel Defense Forces' Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
IDF strike kills Gaza terrorist who held Israeli hostage
Abu Hasna took part in holding Omer Shem Tov, who was taken by Hamas gunmen at the Nova festival on Oct. 7, 2023.
June 23, 2026
JNS TV
JNS Summit Day 3: Winning the fight for Israel and the Jewish people
Benny Gantz, JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan S. Tobin, Gilad Erdan, Mosab Hassan Yousef, Nissim Black and leading voices in security, diplomacy, media, law and Jewish communal affairs headline the summit’s third day in Jerusalem.
June 22, 2026 10:01 AM
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Extremism uncovered at American wing of UNRWA
Moshe Phillips
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
Make no mistake: A peace deal with Tehran is a blow to Jewish security worldwide
Ben Cohen