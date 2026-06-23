Montana Tucker: Staying silent on Israel is not an option

Staying silent on Israel and global antisemitism is not an option, American social media influencer Montana Tucker said on Tuesday.

“None of us gets to choose the moment history hands us; we only get to choose what to do with it,” she said at the JNS International Policy Conference in Jerusalem.

Tucker, who has 14 million combined followers on social media, has been a stalwart advocate of Israel and is on her ninth trip to the Jewish state since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack.

Defying hate messages and death threats for her activism, she has taken part in a documentary on the child survivors of Oct. 7, as well as a dance tribute to the victims of the Nova music festival.

“Staying silent wasn’t staying neutral,” she added. “If we don’t tell our story, someone else will, and they may not tell the truth.”

Tucker cited the influence of her grandparents, Holocaust survivors who had settled in the United States after World War II, who had always reflected on how the Holocaust would not have happened if the State of Israel had been in existence at the time.

“As long as I have a voice, I will use it for Israel and the Jewish people,” she said.