More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Jerusalem has another ancient defender

Beyond Israel, another ancient people sees Jerusalem as part of its inheritance.

Habtom Ghebrezghiabher
Jerusalem Skyline
Jerusalem. Credit: miholz/Pixabay.
Habtom Ghebrezghiabher
Habtom Ghebrezghiabher Habtom Ghebrezghiabher
Habtom Ghebrezghiabher, Ph.D., from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, is an expert on geopolitical and security dynamics in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region.
(Aug. 6, 2026 / JNS)

A few weeks ago, a rabbi came to my home to perform the circumcision of my newborn son. During our conversation, he remarked that many Israelis assume circumcision is practiced primarily by Jews. Then he paused and said, “But I know the Tigrinya also practice circumcision in Eritrea.”

That brief exchange stayed with me because it revealed how little most Israelis know about the Tigrinya people and their Orit tradition (a canon of biblical scriptures). Circumcision is only one example of a wider worldview shaped by the Tabot (a representation of the Ark of the Covenant), the Orit and Jerusalem.

The Tigrinya have preserved an Orit-centered religious tradition in which the Tabot occupies the spiritual center of religious life. Jerusalem is regarded not as a distant foreign city but as part of their own civilizational inheritance.

That conversation with the rabbi inspired me to write this essay. While Israelis understandably view Iran through the lens of national security, few realize that another ancient civilization on the Red Sea also sees Jerusalem as part of its own identity and Iran’s imperial expansion as an existential threat to its historical and strategic future.

To many Israelis, Iran represents an existential threat because of its declared objective of eliminating the Jewish state. For the Tigrinya of Eritrea and northern Ethiopia, the Iranian threat is connected to a much older memory: The struggle for control of the Red Sea and an Orit tradition that places Jerusalem at the center of their civilization.

The struggle for the Red Sea did not begin with the Houthis.

In the sixth century, the Aksumite Empire, whose heartland was home to the ancestors of today’s Ge’ez/Tigrinya people, confronted the Sassanian Persian Empire in a contest over South Arabia and the Bab el-Mandeb strait. Both understood the same strategic reality: whoever controlled the southern gateway to the Red Sea controlled a vital geopolitical corridor.

Fifteen centuries later, the geography has not changed. Through its Houthi proxies, Iran has pushed its influence back to the Bab el-Mandeb, bringing Persian power once again into the ancient maritime backyard of Aksum. To the Tigrinya, this is not merely a new geopolitical contest; it is the return of an old struggle over the same crossroads that shaped their history.

The second dimension of this story is even less understood.

The religious tradition of the Tigrinya cannot be fully understood through conventional categories alone. Its lived practice preserves a distinctive Orit tradition: Circumcision, the centrality of the Tabot, the authority of the Orit, Old Testament laws and rituals, and the enduring significance of Jerusalem form an integrated religious tradition.

For the Tigrinya people, Jerusalem is not simply the birthplace of Christianity. It is part of their sacred inheritance.

For Israel, recognizing the Tigrinya is not only an act of historical appreciation but a strategic opportunity.

This creates a rarely recognized civilizational bond with the Jewish people. Both peoples view Jerusalem not merely as territory but as central to their collective identity. That shared attachment has geopolitical consequences.

The leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently defined Jerusalem as central to its ideological struggle with Israel. Its opposition to Jewish sovereignty over the city has shaped decades of regional policy, proxy warfare and strategic messaging.

For the Tigrinya, this raises a larger question: If Jerusalem forms part of their own civilizational inheritance, and if the Red Sea once again becomes a central arena of Iranian influence, can they remain indifferent?

From a Tigrinya perspective, the answer is no.

Iran’s march to the Red Sea is not just Israel’s nightmare. It is a growing danger for the Tigrinya people as well. Tehran’s Islamist revolutionary project is extending its reach toward a homeland that has guarded the southern Red Sea for centuries; the homeland of a proud people whose Orit heritage places Jerusalem at the very heart of their historical memory and identity.

For Israel, recognizing the Tigrinya is not only an act of historical appreciation but a strategic opportunity. Few peoples combine an attachment to Jerusalem with a homeland positioned at the gateway of the Red Sea.

The deeper reality is that both civilizations have preserved ancient biblical traditions and regard Jerusalem as inseparable from their identity. The Tigrinya combine this attachment to Jerusalem with a homeland overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb, creating a rare convergence of faith and geography that gives them a distinctive place in Red Sea history.

Bab el-Mandeb, Aksum, the Orit, the Tabot and Jerusalem are not separate chapters of history; they are parts of a single civilizational story. Understanding one without the others is impossible.

Much of the world’s attention remains focused on Iran’s nuclear ambitions and the existential threat they pose to Israel. But the consequences of a nuclear-capable Iran extend beyond Israel, reaching the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa, where an ancient people preserves a tradition that regards Jerusalem as part of its own sacred inheritance.

Today, this ancient civilization faces an unprecedented crisis. Tigray remains scarred by devastating conflict, while Eritrea suffers under a totalitarian regime enforcing indefinite national service akin to modern slavery. Tragically, abandoning its historic connection to Jerusalem and the Red Sea, Eritrea’s dictator has aligned with Iran and its proxies, deepening his anti-American and anti-Western orientation.

If Jerusalem falls, the Orit civilization of the Horn of Africa loses part of its own inheritance. If the Bab el-Mandeb falls under hostile domination, Israel loses its southern strategic shield.

The destinies of the Jewish people and the Tigrinya have therefore become intertwined; not because of modern diplomacy, but because history placed both civilizations at opposite ends of the same sacred corridor.

The struggle over Jerusalem and the struggle over the Red Sea have never been separate stories. They are two fronts in the same civilizational narrative, linking an ancient people of the Levant with an ancient people of the Horn of Africa through a shared attachment to Jerusalem and a shared stake in the security of the Red Sea.

Africa Iran Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers operate amid rubble in the Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Netanyahu spokesman to JNS: Hamas must disarm before Gaza pullout
The Islamist group is “just as committed to terrorism today” as it was on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Doron Spielman.
August 10, 2026 08:27 AM
Joshua Marks
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
08:59
Israel: Iran appoints top official wanted for role in Argentina AMIA bombing
08:46
US envoy marks 25 years since Sbarro bombing, vows pursuit of terrorist
08:37
Israel will not leave Gaza until Hamas is disarmed, Likud minister vows
08:33
Shuafat man indicted for impersonating rival, threatening Israeli officials
08:11
Tourist visits to Israel up 28% in July
07:42
Venezuelan chief rabbi asks Caracas to restore ties with Israel
07:22
Germany sees Gaza plan as path toward Hamas disarmament
07:21
Lebanese, Egyptian FMs discuss Beirut-Jerusalem talks
07:12
Israeli, US researchers note carp relatives resist a virus
06:41
Colombian president says Israel will find in his country ‘a determined ally’
06:11
Rothman: Jews entering Area A of Judea and Samaria face ‘danger of death’
05:42
First structures head to Kibbutz Dafna under northern-border growth plan
05:35
Iran: To open Hormuz, US must compensate us for war, end blockade
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David
Fiamma Nirenstein
Column
Want peace with Israel? Lift the siege
Fiamma Nirenstein