Jews targeted in six times as many hate crimes in Texas in 2026 as population share would predict

Jews have been targets of 18 hate crimes so far this year in Texas, or about 5% of the 345 hate crimes recorded in the state, according to the most up-to-date, publicly available data from the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Uniform Crime Reporting system.

State agencies report their monthly data by the 10th of the next month, and the numbers can change as new information is submitted, the department says.

Jews were targeted much more often than one would expect demographically, with some estimates that 0.72% of Texans are Jewish. That would mean that Jews have been targets of hate crimes in Texas about six times as often as one would expect given demographic numbers.

Other groups targeted often, according to the current state hate crime data, include white people (12.53%), black people (25.07%), Latinos (7.8%), Muslims and Arabs (4.1%), Sikhs (5.57%) and LGBT people (18.3%).

In 2025, there were 599 hate crimes in the state, per department data, 41 of which (6.8%) targeted Jews and 21 (3.5%) that targeted Arabs and Muslims. In the past year, from Aug. 1, 2025, until today, the state has recorded 639 hate crimes, 40 of which (6.3%) targeted Jews. In that span, Arabs and Muslims were targeted in 25 incidents, or about 4%.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot, a Republican, said on Friday that crime overall declined 13% in the state in 2025, representing the third straight year of declining crime.

“Tough laws and strong law enforcement have reduced crime every year since 2023,” he stated. “We passed the toughest bail reform package in state history, backed law enforcement and targeted violent repeat offenders. Three straight years of lower crime prove those policies work, and Texans are safer because of them.”

Crime in the state fell 8.2% in 2024 and 3.3% in 2023, according to the governor’s office.