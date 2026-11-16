Mossad killed Iranian general in search for Ron Arad—report

Mossad operatives kidnapped and killed an Iranian general while seeking information about missing Israeli airman Ron Arad, The New York Times reported on Sunday, citing former American officials.

Alireza Asgari, a former Iranian deputy defense minister, disappeared in Istanbul in December 2006. Three former U.S. officials who worked closely with Israel told the newspaper that Mossad operatives abducted him, interrogated him for weeks and killed him. His interrogators found no ties between him and Arad’s disappearance, according to the report.

Israel has consistently denied involvement in Asgari’s disappearance.

The Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment when contacted by JNS.

The allegations emerged from a Times investigation into Israel’s decadeslong search for Arad, which the newspaper said repeatedly targeted Iranians despite intelligence assessments challenging Tehran’s involvement.

Officials familiar with the intelligence told the Times that the prevailing assessment among those involved in the search is now that Arad was never held by Iran and that Tehran was not involved in his disappearance.

Arad, then a 28-year-old weapons officer, was captured by the Lebanese Shi’ite Amal movement after ejecting from his damaged aircraft over Southern Lebanon on Oct. 16, 1986.

Separate Israeli reviews and a Hezbollah-Iranian investigation concluded that Arad most likely died in 1988 in Nabi Chit, in eastern Lebanon, the newspaper reported. Israeli troops searched a grave in the village earlier this year without finding him.

The Times also reported that Israeli operatives abducted Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander Abdullah Saberi in Damascus in September 2021 and took him to Israel for questioning about Arad. After a lengthy interrogation, he was abandoned on a street in Johannesburg, according to the report.

The Mossad declined to comment to the newspaper on its intelligence assessments and operations concerning Arad. An Israel Defense Forces spokeswoman said Arad was regarded as alive and missing in action.