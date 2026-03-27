National Library of Israel reveals Iranian Haggadah with Persian poem

The National Library of Israel has uncovered a rare handwritten Passover Haggadah published in the 1880s containing a Judeo-Persian poem dedicated to Lady Judith Montefiore (1784-1862), highlighting the far-reaching influence of the Montefiore family across the Jewish world, according to a press release published on Thursday.

Discovered within the library’s collections ahead of Passover, the manuscript includes instructions in Judeo-Persian for conducting the Seder and was bound together with a printed Pesach Me’uvin, a compendium of holiday laws and customs.

The poem, said to be written by an unknown Persian Jew, honors Lady Judith Montefiore and her husband, Sir Moses Montefiore (1784-1885), whose charitable and diplomatic efforts supported Jewish communities in Jerusalem and beyond.

“Moses Montefiore was a vigorous advocate on behalf of the Jews of Persia, who were suffering from both starvation and persecution,” the NLI said.

According to Chaim Neria, curator of the Haim and Hanna Solomon Judaica Collection, the poem uses melitzah, a classical Hebrew literary technique that weaves together biblical, rabbinic and liturgical phrases to form a new expression of praise. The text connects the Montefiores to the physical and spiritual rebuilding of Jerusalem, a central focus of their legacy, including their support for Mishkenot Sha’ananim, the first Jewish neighborhood built outside the Old City walls.

“This is a rare—and perhaps unique—example of such a tribute from what is today Iran,” Neria said. “It is clear that by the time this poem was written, the Jewish community in Persia felt a deep obligation to thank Moses and Judith Montefiore for all they had done for them, were heartened by the thought that Jerusalem was being rebuilt and wished to sing their praises.”

The poem was also penned in gratitude to the Persian Jewish community of Mashhad, whose crypto-Jewish population—forced to convert to Islam in the 19th century while secretly maintaining Jewish practice—benefited from the Montefiores’ advocacy on their behalf amid persecution and hardship.

A Judeo-Persian poem honoring Lady Judith Montefiore discovered in a handwritten Haggadah in the National Library of Israel. Credit: NLI.



Here is an English version of the poem:

The faith of Judith shall be strengthened

Beautiful in her loftiness is Lady Judith,

Grace crowned with wisdom, enduring through the generations.

Long life rests in her right hand,

Blessing flows from her deeds of kindness.

A righteous woman, seeking the good of Jerusalem,

Together with Sir Moses, her heart set upon Zion.

As one who inscribes a city upon a tablet,

So have they engraved Jerusalem upon the soul of their people.

Fair is Jerusalem, rising upon her hill,

A city renewed in dignity and light.

Their works stand as a crown of splendor,

A diadem of compassion that shall not fade.

For in serving the people of Israel,

They fulfill the will of the Eternal.

Through the strength of Judith, faith is fortified,

And hope for Jerusalem is lifted high for generations.

