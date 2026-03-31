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Netanyahu: Israel ‘knocked out’ 70% of Iran’s steel capacity

The Israeli prime minister said strikes on steel production facilities weaken the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as the operation against Iran progresses “beyond the halfway point.”

Mar. 31, 2026

Netanyahu: Israel ‘knocked out’ 70% of Iran’s steel capacity

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the second International Conference on Combating Antisemitism, in Jerusalem on Jan. 26, 2026. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the second International Conference on Combating Antisemitism, in Jerusalem on Jan. 26, 2026. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
( Mar. 31, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel has severely degraded Iran’s steel production capacity, striking a major economic and military funding source for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps amid the ongoing conflict.

“We knocked out about 70% of Iran’s steel capacity,” Netanyahu said in an interview with Newsmax on Monday, calling the sector a key revenue stream for the IRGC and its weapons programs.

“The steel plants are controlled by the IRGC,” he said. “They use it both for their terror tyranny, but also to produce missiles, to produce weapons.”

Netanyahu compared the destruction of the steel plants to “taking factories out of the SS,” likening the IRGC to the Nazi regime’s elite guard.

“The stormtroopers of this regime are called the Revolutionary Guards and the Basij,” he said. “They terrorize their own people. So when we hit that steel plant, we’re hitting a major element of the terror tyranny’s economy.”

The prime minister said that joint U.S. and Israeli operational goals were “definitely beyond the halfway point.”

“Iran is coming out weaker, we’re coming out stronger,” Netanyahu said.

U.S.-Israel Relations Iran
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