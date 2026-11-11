Netanyahu’s office slams Eisenkot letter as politicizing security

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Wednesday accused Yashar chief Gadi Eisenkot of politicizing national security, after the leader of the opposition bloc sent a letter urging him to avoid “dangerous moves” while a new government is being formed.

The Prime Minister’s Office called the missive “an irresponsible move to publicly discuss sensitive security issues.” It said all decisions were made “solely out of security considerations” and “in full coordination with the security establishment.”

It added that Netanyahu “once again calls on Gadi Eisenkot to join the government that is fighting terrorism,” rather than “trying to form a government with supporters of terrorism,” in a reference to the opposition bloc’s ongoing negotiations with Arab lawmakers.

In his letter, Eisenkot had cited “very worrying reports” in recent weeks about “extraneous considerations” entering “the holy of holies: Israel’s security.”

“I demand of you: In this sensitive period, you are required to show national responsibility,” the missive said. Eisenkot urged “restraint and caution regarding dangerous moves that can wait for the swearing-in of a new government that wins the Knesset’s confidence.”