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New Golani Brigade commander assumes post during ceremony in Lebanon

IDF Col. Ayoub Kiyof said he entered his new position “with an immense sense of pride, mission and reverence.”

JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces Col. Ayoub Kiyof takes command of the Golani Brigade during a ceremony held at Beaufort Castle in Lebanon, June 3, 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel Defense Forces Col. Ayoub Kiyof takes command of the Golani Brigade during a ceremony held at Beaufort Castle in Lebanon, June 3, 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
(Jun. 4, 2026 / JNS)

Israel Defense Forces Col. Ayoub Kiyof took command of the Golani Brigade during a ceremony held at Beaufort Castle in Lebanon on Wednesday, the military said.

Kiyof replaced Col. Adi Ganon, who had served in the position since April 2024 “and will pursue further studies,” according to the statement.

The change of command ceremony was held at the Beaufort Ridge, a strategic elevation overlooking the Litani River in Southern Lebanon. It features the 12th-century Crusader fortress that sits 2,330 feet above sea level, commanding sweeping views of the region.

“They say one picture is worth a thousand words,” Ganon told fellow soldiers in his parting remarks. “And this picture of you here at Beaufort Castle—on the ground where the Golani Brigade fought 44 years ago—above the Litani River that you, the generation of victory, conquered just days ago; this picture is my farewell speech.”

“The location of this ceremony and the view from it are the most magnificent expression of the Golani spirit: dedication to the mission, camaraderie among fighters, professionalism, determination, love of the land and the drive to engage the enemy,” he added.

Israel Defense Forces Col. Ayoub Kiyof takes command of the Golani Brigade during a ceremony held at Beaufort Castle in Lebanon, June 3, 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel Defense Forces Col. Ayoub Kiyof takes command of the Golani Brigade during a ceremony held at Beaufort Castle in Lebanon, June 3, 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Kiyof said he entered his new position “with an immense sense of pride, mission and reverence.”

“The Golani Brigade has existed for 78 years for one simple and clear purpose: to win,” he stated. “My foremost commitment is to carry the torch of the Golani spirit exactly as it is.”

IDF Brig. Gen. Yiftach Norkin, commander of the 36th Division that includes the Golani Brigade, said Ganon led his soldiers through a “most complex period,” amid military investigations into the “accursed” Oct. 7, 2023, massacre and fighting “in Lebanon, Gaza, and again in Lebanon.”

“The prolonged period of combat presents many challenges, from the complex mission before us to the necessary processes of rehabilitation and force-building,” he added. “We are determined to continue defending as long as necessary and from wherever necessary.”

The IDF launched a broad aerial campaign against Hezbollah targets and expanded military operations in Lebanon after the Iranian-backed terror group renewed its rocket and drone attacks on March 2, following the targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during the opening stages of “Operation Roaring Lion.”

IDF troops in recent days have been advancing deeper into Lebanon after crossing the Litani River, and are now some 5 kilometers, or 3 miles, from Nabatieh, a major urban center and Hezbollah stronghold.

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