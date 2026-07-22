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News   Israel News

Israeli sailors win silver at 470 Junior World Championships

Roy Levy and Ariel Gal narrowly missed defending their world title after finishing tied on points with the eventual champions in Poland.

JNS Staff
Roy Levy and Ariel Gal celebrate after winning the silver medal at the 470 Junior World Championships in Gdynia, Poland, on July 17, 2026. Credit: Israel Sailing Association.
Roy Levy and Ariel Gal celebrate after winning the silver medal at the 470 Junior World Championships in Gdynia, Poland, on July 17, 2026. Credit: Israel Sailing Association.
(July 22, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli sailors Roy Levy and Ariel Gal won the silver medal at the 470 Junior World Championships in Gdynia, Poland, on July 17, narrowly missing out on a second consecutive world title.

The reigning junior world champions entered the Medal Series tied for first place and remained in contention until the final race of the championship.

Levy and Gal won the opening Medal Series race to stay level with Italy’s Lisa Vucetti and Vittorio Bonifacio. In the decisive final race, however, the Israelis finished seventh while the Italian pair crossed the line third, giving Italy the world title on a tiebreak after the two crews finished level on points overall. France’s Lomane Valade and Julien Bunel took the bronze medal.

“A fantastic achievement for Israeli sailing,” Israel’s official X account said on Wednesday. “Roy Levy and Ariel Gal claimed the silver medal at the 470 Junior World Championship in Gdynia, Poland, finishing as world runners-up after an incredibly close battle for gold.”

The championship was held as part of Gdynia Sailing Days from July 11 to 17. The 470, named for its 4.70-meter (15-foot, 5-inch) length, has been an Olympic sailing class since the 1976 Montreal Games.

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