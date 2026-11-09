One lightly wounded in stone-throwing attack in Samaria
(Nov. 9, 2026 / JNS)
One person was lightly wounded on Monday morning when stones were thrown at an Israeli vehicle on Route 60, just south of the Sha’ar Binyamin Junction in Samaria, according to Hatzalah Judea and Samaria (Rescuers Without Borders).
The vehicle’s windshield was damaged, but the wounded person continued driving and sought medical attention independently, the rescue group said.
𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗷𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗻𝗲-𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗲 𝟲𝟬— JSR - The Judea & Samaria Situation Room (@JSR_EN) November 9, 2026
Arabs threw stones at an Israeli vehicle on Route 60, approximately 100 meters south of the Sha’ar Binyamin junction.
One person was injured, the vehicle’s windshield was damaged.
𝗝𝗦𝗥…