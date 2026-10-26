PA’s No. 2 congratulates ‘loyal friend’ Lula on re-election

Palestinian Authority “Vice President” Hussein al-Sheikh on Monday congratulated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his re-election as president of Brazil.

Al-Sheikh in an X post called Lula “a loyal friend and supporter of the rights of the Palestinian people” and wished him “continued progress and success.”

He also wished the Brazilian people “prosperity, peace, security, and stability.”

Lula faced Brazilian Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro, a staunch supporter of Israel, in Sunday’s runoff election.

Lula won 51.79% of the vote to Bolsonaro’s 48.21%. Lula received 64,256,232 votes.

The re-election of the left-wing president comes amid a right-wing wave in Latin America that is driving a diplomatic shift toward better relations with the United States and Israel.

In 2024, Israel declared Lula persona non grata over his comparison of the Jewish state’s war against the Hamas terror group to the Holocaust.