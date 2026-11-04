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Poll: 74% oppose Eisenkot-Ra’am minority government backed by Joint List

JNS Staff
Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot visits the Supernova music festival memorial site near Kibbutz Re’im on the third anniversary of the Oct. 7 massacre, Oct. 7, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot visits the Supernova music festival memorial site near Kibbutz Re’im on the third anniversary of the Oct. 7 massacre, Oct. 7, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
(Nov. 4, 2026 / JNS)

Nearly three-quarters of Israelis oppose a minority government led by Gadi Eisenkot and Ra’am with outside support from the Joint List, according to a Direct Polls survey conducted for i24News on Nov. 2.

The poll found that 74% opposed the proposed arrangement, while 22% supported it. The survey questioned 559 Israeli adults and had a stated margin of error of 4.1 percentage points.

Polls and Surveys Israeli Elections Israeli Society
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