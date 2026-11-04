Poll: 74% oppose Eisenkot-Ra’am minority government backed by Joint List
(Nov. 4, 2026 / JNS)
Nearly three-quarters of Israelis oppose a minority government led by Gadi Eisenkot and Ra’am with outside support from the Joint List, according to a Direct Polls survey conducted for i24News on Nov. 2.
The poll found that 74% opposed the proposed arrangement, while 22% supported it. The survey questioned 559 Israeli adults and had a stated margin of error of 4.1 percentage points.
Would You Support an Eisenkot-Ra'am Minority Gov't Backed by the Joint List?— Israel Elects (@israel_elects) November 3, 2026
✅Support: 22%
❌Oppose: 74%
via Direct Polls/i24, Nov. 2