Rainfall in Israel’s Binyamin region uncovers 100-year-old British unexploded ordnance

British unexploded ordnance dating back a century has been recently found in the Binyamin region of Samaria after it was exposed by rainfall, the Binyamin Regional Council said on Thursday.

A bomb disposal expert arrived at the scene north of Jerusalem and destroyed it in a controlled explosion, the statement read.

The ordnance was found near Route 437, close to Yinon Farm and the “Island of Tranquility,” a rehabilitative resilience farm, located in Nofei Prat near Ma’ale Adumim, which serves as a rehabilitation center for dozens of wounded Israel Defense Forces soldiers and security personnel.

“There is something special about the fact that unexploded ordnance dating back approximately 100 years was discovered right near a farm that provides peace and healing to wounded security personnel,” said Yisrael Ganz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, an umbrella organization of councils across Judea and Samaria.