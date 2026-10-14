Southern Lebanon: IDF seizes ready-to-detonate Hezbollah bomb

Israel Defense Forces soldiers discovered a Hezbollah position, a ready-to-detonate explosive device and other weapons on the outskirts of Kfarchouba in Southern Lebanon, the IDF said on Wednesday.

The weapons were found near the border village during an operation carried out by the IDF’s 810th Brigade over the past week, the military said.

The IDF “will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians or IDF soldiers,” the statement continued.

It added that it will keep working to remove threats while “remaining committed to the ceasefire agreement.”