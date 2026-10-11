More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Christian leaders from 123 countries gather at ancient Shiloh to stand with Israel

Friends of Zion founder Mike Evans says the summit aimed to counter antisemitism and the “big lie” that the Jewish people are alone.

Josh Hasten
The Friend's of Zion Ambassador Summit event in Shiloh, Oct. 9, 2026. Photo: Josh Hasten.
The Friend’s of Zion Ambassador Summit event in Shiloh, Oct. 9, 2026. Photo: David Saar.
(Oct. 11, 2026 / JNS)

Last week’s Ambassador Summit brought together 1,200 Christian pastors and leaders from 123 countries to counter antisemitism and “the big lie” that the Jewish people are isolated, Friends of Zion founder Mike Evans told JNS on Friday.

“We brought every nationality, and they all came out to say, ‘We’re with you. You’re not alone,’” said Evans, speaking to JNS at ancient Shiloh in Samaria.

His organization has mobilized to fight ideological battles and counter anti-Israel narratives in the media, he continued. He described the participants as “special forces teams” with enormous followings on social media.

He called antisemitism a “mutating demon” that “poisons the mind,” but said his organization is making progress in combating it around the world, including in Brazil.

Evans pointed to the influence of Brazil’s evangelical community during the Global Prayer Day, a 24-hour international broadcast held on Oct. 7 as the Summit’s central event. The prayer session brought together believers from around the world for a global prayer gathering broadcast live from Jerusalem’s Western Wall this past Wednesday, on the third anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

Flávio Bolsonaro, who is seeking Brazil’s presidency, was supportive of the initiative and urged his followers to watch the broadcast, according to Evans. The Brazil segment alone drew 8.5 million viewers, he added. Bolsonaro is also preparing to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, he said.

Bolsonaro finished first in the opening round of Brazil’s presidential election on Oct. 4 and is advancing to the runoff scheduled for Oct. 25.

When asked about the significance of the event in Shiloh, Evans said Shiloh was chosen because of its central place in biblical history and its significance to Christian faith. He estimated that 80% of the Bible’s stories originated in Judea and Samaria, pointing to the region’s connections to the Ark of the Covenant, the 12 tribes of Israel and the biblical figures Hannah and Samuel.

Friend's of Zion founder Mike Evans on stage at the organization's Ambassador Summit in Shiloh, Oct. 9, 2026. Photo: Josh Hasten.
Friend’s of Zion founder Mike Evans on stage at the organization’s Ambassador Summit in Shiloh, Oct. 9, 2026. Photo: Josh Hasten.

He also highlighted the region’s significance in the Christian Bible, noting that Jesus was Jewish and commissioned his followers to bear witness to him in that area.

“He put Judea and Samaria on the same plane as Jerusalem,” Evans said. “It’s Bible land.”

The biblical connection to the land was a unifying force for the 750 million evangelicals worldwide, he told JNS, adding that they believe nations should not curse what God has blessed.

Binyamin Regional Council chairman and Yesha Council head Yisrael Ganz, who also addressed the crowd, told JNS that claims of a deep divide between Israeli Jews and Christians in the United States are misleading.

“In reality, we share common values, and the fact that 1,200 pastors are here shows the very strong connection between Israel and the United States of America,” Ganz said.

From the stage, Ganz urged the Christian leaders to advocate directly for Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

“I call on these leaders to bring what they witnessed here to their communities and to Washington, and to urge President Trump to recognize Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria,” he said.

He asked the pastors to address sovereignty from their pulpits on Sunday and send their sermons to Washington, accompanied by the names of all 1,200 summit participants.

Ganz also urged the pastors to take four additional steps in support of Israel: pray for the country, its soldiers and their families; use the biblical names “Judea and Samaria” rather than “the West Bank” when referring to the region, return with members of their congregations to visit the area firsthand, and turn their expressions of solidarity into concrete commitments, which he said would carry more weight than a general statement of support.

Pastor David Speicher and his daughter, Abby Martin, were among the Christian leaders visiting ancient Shiloh as part of the summit. Speicher is a pastor at South Bay Church in Tampa, Fla., where Martin is also a church leader.

Speicher, who first visited Shiloh with his wife in 2004, said he remained impressed by the care taken to preserve the site’s biblical history, particularly the location where the Tabernacle stood.

“The Bible comes to life in 3D,” Speicher told JNS.

But on this, his third visit, Speicher said it was the people of the region who left the strongest impression on him.

“The sights are great, but really seeing into the lives and the heart of the people makes me understand why God loves them so much and why he made them the way he did,” he said.

Martin, who was also returning to Shiloh, said she was delighted to see the site on the trip’s itinerary, citing both its views and the warmth of its residents.

She described coming back to Shiloh with another group of pastors and leaders as a privilege, adding that “the new friendships and connections fostered a remarkable sense of unity among the participants.”

During the Friends of Zion Ambassador Summit, participants visited key sites across Israel and met with senior officials, bereaved families, released hostages, wounded Israelis and Holocaust survivors. The delegation expressed its support for Israel and the Jewish people while strengthening the ties between Christian communities around the world and the State of Israel. According to Evans, the summit’s events reached some 120 million people through social media.

Religion Judea and Samaria
Josh Hasten
Josh Hasten Josh Hasten
Josh Hasten is a Middle East correspondent for JNS. He is co-host of the JNS podcast “Jerusalem Minute,” as well as the host of the JNS podcast “Judeacation.” He also hosts the weekly radio program “Israel Uncensored” on “The Land of Israel Radio Network.” An award-winning freelance journalist, he writes regularly for JNS and other publications. He is also a sought-after guest for television and radio interviews on current events in Israel, having appeared on CNN, BBC, Sky News, Fox, APTV, WABC, ILTV, i24News, and many others.
EXPLORE JNS
CENTCOM
U.S. News
US military disabled ship in Gulf of Oman after ‘repeated’ warnings ignored, crew tried to run blockade
An American fighter jet hit the Panama-flagged vessel with a “precision munition, fully disabling its propulsion without harming the crew,” U.S. Central Command said.
October 10, 2026 08:26 PM
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar meets with Colombian President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella in Barranquilla, Colombia, ahead of the president’s inauguration, Aug. 6, 2026. Credit: Lodis Studios.
Israel News
Colombia to open embassy in Jerusalem on Wednesday
The South American nation will be the 10th country to establish a diplomatic mission in Israel’s capital.
October 11, 2026 07:02 AM
Etgar Lefkovits
Lawrence Puccini
U.S. News
Non-Jewish University of New Mexico student ‘little rattled’ but not discouraged, after students trample his Oct. 7 memorial
“We tried to make it clear to them that this is a memorial that was built for those who died in a horrible terrorist attack,” Lawrence Puccini told JNS.
Oct. 9, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
University of Michigan
U.S. News
‘Local, programmatic decision,’ Hillel International says of University of Michigan chapter breaking with Israeli advocacy groups
“If Michigan Hillel wants to remain the center of Jewish life on campus, it cannot retreat from one of the central and challenging parts of being Jewish there,” Seth Mendel, of CAMERA, told JNS.
Oct. 9, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
07:22
Israel denies German journalist work visa over push for sanctions
06:52
Netanyahu slams Nobel committee over Pillay award
06:34
Masked Palestinian arrested with knife, nail-filled glass
06:11
Mother of former hostage: Hamas captor said group was too weak to hold captives
05:51
Kushner marks first anniversary of Trump Gaza peace plan
05:33
Israel slays Gazan terrorists who participated in October 7 massacre
05:12
Israel Police: 17 Palestinians detained after illegally crossing security barrier near Hebron
04:53
Two BDS activists detained during Samaria olive harvest
04:32
Netanyahu congratulates Bolsonaro on first-round results
04:11
Rubio condemns Houthi strike on Riyadh airport that killed American
03:49
London police arrest 20 at anti-Israel march
03:28
Trump says US may join Saudi strikes against Houthis
03:10
IDF searches northern border after unidentified aerial object triggers sirens
02:48
Trump: Iran is ‘a lunatic country’
02:29
IDF: Hamas Nukhba terrorists, Islamic Jihad commander killed in past 24 hours
02:09
Israel offers assistance, extends sympathies to earthquake-stricken Panama
01:48
IDF kills Hamas, Islamic Jihad terrorists, destroys weapons sites in Gaza
01:38
IAF strikes Iranian-backed terrorist along Lebanon-Syria border
01:28
Abbas issues decree to postpone Palestinian election
01:18
Herzog sends letter to wounded flydubai captain who helped avert disaster
01:17
US military says it disabled ship in Gulf of Oman after ‘repeated’ warnings
08:18
Christian leaders from 123 countries visit Shiloh
08:05
IDF to launch Oct. 7 military honors review next week
07:45
British Airways to resume Tel Aviv flights on Oct. 25
07:34
Israel blasts decision to award Nobel Peace Prize to Navi Pillay
07:27
Palestinian Authority postpones first legislative elections in 20 years
07:07
Netanyahu invites Brazil’s Bolsonaro to visit Israel
06:53
UN Watch slams Nobel Peace Prize for Navi Pillay
06:02
UN investigator who accused Israel of genocide wins Nobel Peace Prize
05:37
‘UK Jews nine times more likely than Muslims to face hate crime’
05:33
Binyamin launches body-camera initiative for Jewish shepherds
04:52
Australian police chief warns of ‘very volatile’ security threat to Jews
04:10
UK Green Party leader loses parliamentary bid after anti-Zionist vote
03:34
Berlin parties reach antisemitism deal ahead of coalition talks
03:17
European Parliament backs adding Muslim Brotherhood-linked entities to EU terror list
03:08
Netanyahu meets Paraguayan vice president in Jerusalem
02:33
Israel opens first national defense pavilion at Morocco airshow
02:13
ZAKA recovers remains of final Oct. 7 victim
01:59
Three killed in Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport
01:53
Trump: US won’t strike Iran before Nov. 3 midterms
01:15
Sa’ar: Colombia to open embassy in Jerusalem next week
01:02
Herzog presents civilian heroism awards to six flydubai heroes
14:46
IDF officer killed, three soldiers injured in southern Lebanon
14:05
US officials in Saudi Arabia now require ‘special authorization’ to use Riyadh airport
13:10
Israel eliminates two Hamas members, including one who held hostages
12:29
Syria ‘key’ part of MidEast ‘Rubik’s Cube,’ US envoy says
12:05
USS Abraham Lincoln returning from Iran after ‘historic mission,’ Hegseth says
11:41
Pennsylvania human rights panel decries ‘racist, antisemitic’ vandalism at playground
10:58
‘Absolutely despicable,’ Hochul says of anti-Israel protesters disrupting Oct. 7 vigil
10:46
Trump endorses Mike Rodgers over ‘terrorist sympathizer’ El-Sayed
More Updates
JNS TV
Rubio Faisal bin Farhan Saudi Arabia
JNS TV / The Meira K Show
Arab states secretly turn to Israel for help against Iran
October 11, 2026 07:30 AM
Meira K
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Democrats’ bargain with the left will replicate Europe’s catastrophic decline
Jonathan S. Tobin
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The Jewish fifth columnists
Melanie Phillips