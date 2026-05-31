WATCH: Israeli envoy to US highlights Hezbollah attacks over 12-hour period

Israel’s ambassador to the United States said on Saturday that dozens of projectiles were launched toward Israeli civilians and military forces personnel a 12-hour period, referring to Hezbollah attacks from Lebanon.

Ambassador Yechiel Leiter wrote on social media that 65 rockets were fired toward Israeli forces, while an additional 14 rockets targeted civilian communities, including Kiryat Shmona, Nahariya and Carmiel.

Leiter also reported that 10 unmanned aerial vehicles were launched toward Israeli territory and forces, including incidents involving civilians at a beach. He said two anti-tank missile attacks were carried out against Israeli troops.

The ambassador added that Israeli troops engaged in combat with terrorists within what he described as a defense area.