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WATCH: Israeli envoy to US highlights Hezbollah attacks over 12-hour period

Yechiel Leiter said the Iranian terror proxy launched dozens of rockets, drones and anti-tank missiles at Israeli civilians and troops from Lebanon.

May 31, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli security forces gather at the site of a Hezbollah missile strike that targeted a house in the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona near the border with Lebanon on April 1, 2026. Photo by Jalaa Marey / AFP via Getty Images.
Israeli Border Police officers work at the site of a Hezbollah rocket strike that targeted a house in the city of Kiryat Shmona, near the border with Lebanon, on April 1, 2026. Photo by Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images.
( May 31, 2026 / JNS )

Israel’s ambassador to the United States said on Saturday that dozens of projectiles were launched toward Israeli civilians and military forces personnel a 12-hour period, referring to Hezbollah attacks from Lebanon.

Ambassador Yechiel Leiter wrote on social media that 65 rockets were fired toward Israeli forces, while an additional 14 rockets targeted civilian communities, including Kiryat Shmona, Nahariya and Carmiel.

Leiter also reported that 10 unmanned aerial vehicles were launched toward Israeli territory and forces, including incidents involving civilians at a beach. He said two anti-tank missile attacks were carried out against Israeli troops.

The ambassador added that Israeli troops engaged in combat with terrorists within what he described as a defense area.

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