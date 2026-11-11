Tel Aviv police simulate terror attack in residential neighborhood
(Nov. 11, 2026 / JNS)
Tel Aviv police conducted an exercise simulating terrorists infiltrating residential neighborhoods and carrying out attacks to test police response capabilities, Israeli police said on Tuesday.
The exercise was part of ongoing training to “strengthen operational readiness,” police said. Multiple Tel Aviv police units took part.
“The Israel Police will continue conducting training and exercises to maintain a high level of readiness and strengthen public safety,” police said in a statement. “The Israel Police is prepared for any scenario.”