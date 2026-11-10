Bernie Sanders opposes Schumer for Dem Senate leader, Slotkin says ‘we heard what the people want’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said on Tuesday that he would not support Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to lead the new Democratic majority in January.

The Jewish Vermont senator said at a Capitol press conference that last week’s elections showed a demand for new leadership in Congress, as Democrats won majorities in both houses for the first time since 2020.

“Status quo politics, status quo policies are not what the American people want,” Sanders said. “They want bold change.”

Schumer, who has referred to himself as the highest-ranking Jewish lawmaker in U.S. history, has led the Democratic caucus since 2017, including four years as majority leader from 2021 to 2025. He recruited and raised money for many of the candidates who ousted Republican incumbents this year.

At the press conference, Sanders was joined by another Jewish colleague, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), who didn’t rule out backing Schumer but said that she wanted potential Democratic Senate leaders to outline what they would do differently.

“It’s important to demonstrate that we heard what the people want,” Slotkin said. “Come forward with a concrete plan and how you will govern differently.”

Schumer has no announced challengers so far, but Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) has been mentioned as a potential opponent. Slotkin said that she has met with Van Hollen.

Schumer has been a strong supporter of Israel, especially after Oct. 7, but has drawn criticism from some on the political right for not being tougher on Jew-hatred. Van Hollen has been critical of Israel. In April 2025, he was one of 15 Senate Democrats who voted to cut off billions of dollars in military aid to the Jewish state.

Ron Halber, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, later said that Van Hollen had “dramatically lost his way” on Israel.

“That’s not the Sen. Van Hollen that so many people in this room worked hard to get elected,” Halber said in December 2025. “He’s really hurt himself with the Jewish community.”