Israeli intelligence networks hit by wartime outages — report

Israeli military intelligence networks suffered repeated outages and system crashes during the Gaza war, disrupting critical operations and prompting an extensive troubleshooting effort by U.S. technology company Cisco, The Guardian reported on Saturday, citing leaked internal documents.

The failures included hours-long outages and malfunctioning debugging systems. Israeli intelligence leaders threatened to cancel their business with the U.S. company, according to the report.

The company mobilized senior staff and several technical teams over a period of months to resolve the problems, according to the Guardian, and also sent personnel to meet on-site with an Israeli military unit, with visits conducted under extreme security due to the ongoing war.

Israeli military intelligence contracts generated about $67 million in business for Cisco over three years, according to a 2025 document reviewed by the newspaper.

The documents also detailed dozens of deals Cisco worked on in 2026 involving Israeli government clients, including the intelligence community, air force and navy. Its subsidiary Splunk sought to join Project Nimbus, the Israeli government’s cloud-computing agreement with Google and Amazon, although it was unclear whether the deal went through.

Google and Amazon won the $1.2 billion Project Nimbus contract in 2021. The agreement has drawn employee protests, including sit-ins at Google offices in April 2024.

Cisco did not respond to the newspaper’s request for comment. The IDF said it uses services from a range of companies but declined to discuss specific contracts or services.