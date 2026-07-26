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Danon slams Guterres for not visiting Israel since Oct. 7

During a visit to Damascus, the U.N. chief called the Golan Heights “Syrian territory.”

JNS Staff
Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa (R) receives UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the People's Palace in Damascus on July 25, 2026. Photo by Bakr Alkasem / AFP via Getty Images.
Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa (R) receives UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the People’s Palace in Damascus on July 25, 2026. Photo by Bakr Alkasem / AFP via Getty Images.
(July 26, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon on Saturday criticized outgoing U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for not visiting Israel since the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023 attacks, as the U.N. chief arrived in Syria the same day for a three-day visit.

Danon said in an X post that Guterres “continues to travel around the world” but has not set foot in Israel since the outbreak of the war. He added that the next U.N. secretary-general, to be selected in the coming months, will face the task of “restoring trust” in the institution.

Guterres has faced repeated criticism from Israeli officials over his handling of the war and statements regarding the conflict.

The U.N. chief said in Damascus on Saturday that the Golan Heights “are Syrian territory.” In an X post early Sunday, Guterres wrote that “Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity must be fully respected” and that “violations by Israel of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement are unacceptable and must stop.”

On March 25, 2019, during U.S. President Donald Trump’s first term, the United States officially recognized the Golan Heights as part of the State of Israel.

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