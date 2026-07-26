Danon slams Guterres for not visiting Israel since Oct. 7

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon on Saturday criticized outgoing U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for not visiting Israel since the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023 attacks, as the U.N. chief arrived in Syria the same day for a three-day visit.

Danon said in an X post that Guterres “continues to travel around the world” but has not set foot in Israel since the outbreak of the war. He added that the next U.N. secretary-general, to be selected in the coming months, will face the task of “restoring trust” in the institution.

מזכ״ל האו״ם גוטרש ממשיך לטייל ברחבי העולם והתחנה הבאה שלו היא סוריה.



מאז השבעה באוקטובר, רגלו לא דרכה בישראל.



בעוד מספר חודשים ייבחר מזכ״ל חדש שעליו תוטל המשימה לשקם את האמון במוסד האו״ם. pic.twitter.com/ndbKQummI2 — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) July 25, 2026

Guterres has faced repeated criticism from Israeli officials over his handling of the war and statements regarding the conflict.

The U.N. chief said in Damascus on Saturday that the Golan Heights “are Syrian territory.” In an X post early Sunday, Guterres wrote that “Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity must be fully respected” and that “violations by Israel of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement are unacceptable and must stop.”

Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity & territorial integrity must be fully respected.



Violations by Israel of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement are unacceptable & must stop. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) July 26, 2026

On March 25, 2019, during U.S. President Donald Trump’s first term, the United States officially recognized the Golan Heights as part of the State of Israel.