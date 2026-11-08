Two suspects arrested in stone-throwing incident near Jerusalem

The Israel Police arrested a 15-year-old from Ein Naqquba, west of Jerusalem, on suspicion of throwing stones at vehicles on Thursday near the entrance to the city, the force said on Sunday. He is the second suspect detained in connection with the incident.

Officers pursued both suspects at the scene and arrested a 17-year-old there. The 15-year-old fled and was identified and arrested on Friday.

The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court on Saturday night granted a police request to extend his detention until Tuesday.