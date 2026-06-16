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WATCH: Envoy says his son would be alive if Israel had done what it is accused of

Ambassador Yechiel Leiter said that accusations against Israel are distorted, arguing terms like “genocide” and “ethnic cleansing” have lost meaning.

Yechiel Leiter, Israel’s ambassador to the United States, speaks during U.S.-hosted talks between Israeli and Lebanese delegations at the State Department in Washington, June 3, 2026. Photo by Oliver Contreras/AFP via Getty Images.
Yechiel Leiter, Israel’s ambassador to the United States, speaks during U.S.-hosted talks between Israeli and Lebanese delegations at the State Department in Washington, June 3, 2026. Photo by Oliver Contreras/AFP via Getty Images.
(Jun. 16, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter pushed back on accusations against Israel in remarks circulated by the Israeli Embassy in Washington on Monday, saying claims of “genocide,” “starvation” and “ethnic cleansing” have been misused.

In a video shared on social media, Leiter said critics on both the political right and left have “discredit[ed], delegitimize[d] and demonize[d]” Israel, arguing that terms like genocide have “lost their meaning.” He added, “My son would be alive today if what we’re being accused of, we actually did.”

Maj. (res.) Moshe Yedidyah Leiter, 39, was killed in action in the northern Gaza Strip on Nov. 10, 2023. “My own son was killed because we do not kill innocent civilians. He went in on foot into Gaza and led the troops at the beginning of the war, and was killed when he went into a Hamas booby trap,” Leiter told Jake Tapper on CNN August of last year.

The embassy post said it had released materials “fact by fact” to counter what it described as false narratives about Israel circulating in media, academia and online.

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