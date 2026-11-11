Youngest-ever MK to JNS: ‘I am here on behalf of my comrades’

B’Yachad lawmaker Jonathan Shalev, 24, who was sworn in on Tuesday as the youngest Knesset member in Israel’s history, told JNS on Wednesday that he would push to make those who serve in the military the state’s top priority.

“On one hand, there is a heavy sense of responsibility,” Shalev said. “I am here on behalf of my comrades who saved the country: those who are still with us, those who were wounded and those who are no longer here.”

“Naturally, there is also a great deal of excitement and new experiences, but above all, there is a desire to shape the future for the younger generation in Israel,” he said.

“The issues I wish to advance concern those who serve, ensuring that those who sacrifice so much are placed at the very top of the state’s list of priorities,” Shalev said.

He also pledged that in every decision, “the interests of the younger generation, those who will live here for many decades to come, are taken into account.”