Federal agency sues Las Vegas casino over alleged discrimination against ‘Messianic Jewish employee’

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a federal lawsuit against a Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas for alleged workplace discrimination against a “Messianic Jewish employee” by her manager because “her practice did not comport with his personal views of Judaism,” the agency announced on Friday.

According to the lawsuit, a manager ordered the employee, a cage cashier, to remove the headscarf she wore as part of her faith. When she refused, the manager sent her home without pay.

The casino’s human resources manager then required the employee to obtain a letter from clergy validating her religious practice, according to the agency. The employee said she could not provide one because she did not belong to a synagogue.

The employee was not permitted to return to work and was ultimately fired in July 2024, the lawsuit states.

“Federal law applies to all aspects of an individual’s religious observance, practice and belief, and employers must make reasonable efforts to accommodate employees,” said Michael Mendoza, director of the agency’s Las Vegas Local Office.

The agency filed the lawsuit, EEOC v. Circa Resort & Casino, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada after attempting to resolve the matter through its administrative conciliation process. The EEOC alleges violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employment discrimination based on religion and requires employers to provide reasonable religious accommodations absent undue hardship.

“The EEOC will continue to protect employees so they are not forced to choose between their livelihood and their religion,” said Beatriz Andre, the agency’s acting regional attorney for the Los Angeles District.

Messianic Judaism is a religious movement whose adherents believe Jesus is the Messiah while incorporating some Jewish religious practices. Major Jewish denominations do not recognize it as a form of Judaism.