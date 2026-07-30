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Mamdani’s office disputes Rahm Emanuel’s account of private meeting

The former White House chief of staff said he confronted the New York City mayor over the slogan “from the river to the sea,” telling him that a future without a Jewish homeland would come only “over my dead body.”

Former White House Chief of Staff and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel speaks during a conference at Tel Aviv University on July 8, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Former White House Chief of Staff and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel speaks during a conference at Tel Aviv University on July 8, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Avshalom Sassoni
(July 30, 2026 / JNS)

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s office is disputing former White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel’s claim that he told the mayor, “over my dead body,” after accusing him of supporting a future without a Jewish homeland.

On a recent episode of the podcast “Unholy,” Emanuel, who also served as mayor of Chicago, told hosts Yonit Levi and Jonathan Freedland that he met with Mamdani for about 90 minutes and challenged the mayor over the slogan “from the river to the sea.”

“I said, ‘Look, you are your father’s son. I’m my father’s son,” Emmanuel said. “You chant ‘a river to the sea,’ and that means there will never be a Jewish homeland for Jews who had faced the Holocaust.’ And I said, ‘I want you to hear this: Over my dead body.’”

Anna Bahr, Mamdani’s communications director, rejected Emanuel’s claim, stating, “Can confirm this did not happen.”

It was not immediately clear whether Bahr was denying that Emanuel made the remark during the meeting or disputing Emanuel’s broader account of the exchange. (JNS sought additional clarification from Mamdani’s office.)

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