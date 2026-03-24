Authorities investigating antisemitic graffiti found at three Rhode Island schools

Authorities are investigating after antisemitic graffiti was discovered at three East Greenwich, R.I., schools last week.

According to local reports , Superintendent Thomas Kenworthy informed parents in an email that the graffiti appeared at Hanaford Elementary School, Cole Middle School and East Greenwich High School.

“School administrators are working closely with local authorities to investigate these incidents,” Kenworthy wrote.

At East Greenwich High School, Principal Pat Page said the graffiti was found in a boys’ bathroom and has since been removed. “Removing the markings does not erase the impact of such actions,” she wrote in a letter to families.

Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) condemned the incidents, saying the hateful acts were intended to spread fear but instead prompted an outpouring of solidarity.

“While this type of mean-spirited and disrespectful action is meant to instill fear, it instead broadened community support from people of all faiths for our Jewish friends and neighbors,” Reed said . “Nobody should be intimidated by this graffiti, but whoever did it should be ashamed.”