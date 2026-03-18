California GOP memo warns of ‘America First’ extremist faction

A Feb. 19 internal memo that the California Republican Party gave recently to the Free Press warns of a “radical and divisive iteration of ‘America First’ ideology,” which is gaining influence within party ranks and fueling controversy ahead of a planned March 29 Republican event, with which the party is not affiliated, in West Hollywood.

That radical ideology is aligned with white supremacist podcaster Nick Fuentes and his “groyper” movement and is “directly at odds with the core founding principles of the U.S. Constitution, the California Republican Party, our stated goals of unifying the Republican Party and increasing voter engagement across California and President Trump’s national and foreign policy agenda,” according to the memo .

The memo calls on leaders to “refrain from recruiting, supporting or endorsing candidates who espouse extremist ideology.”

“The ideology is characterized as white nationalist, hostile to constitutional limited-government conservatism, highly critical of MAGA and President Trump and opposing of the civil rights of women, gays and racial minorities,” it says.

The memo cautions the party to be aware that the “strategic goal” of Fuentes and his following is to “take over and destroy the Republican Party from within.”

“Do not unknowingly usher in a Trojan Horse with these views and goals,” the memo says.

The Hollywood chapter of the California Republican Assembly, a grassroots group that is independent of the state Republican Party, plans to host a March 29 event at Plummer Park, in West Hollywood, as part of the celebrations of the country’s 250th anniversary.

The event is scheduled to include two speakers, who often discuss and can appear to be aligned with Fuentes’ movement—YouTube commentator Emilio Martinez and Dennis Feitosa, who is running in California’s 30th District.

In December 2025, JNS observed Martinez at a conference shouting into a microphone that Israel could have killed Charlie Kirk and that the Israeli intelligence agency had advanced knowledge of the al-Qaeda terror attack on the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.

Members of the California Republican Party recently recruited Scott Meyers, a Los Angeles lawyer, to counter Feitosa’s candidacy.

JNS asked Jairo Tomico, president of the Hollywood chapter of the California Republican Assembly, why Martinez and Feitosa were invited to speak at the event, given criticism of their antisemitic statements.

Tomico told JNS that the event reflects “diverse perspectives within the Republican space, all centered on American patriotism and constitutional values” and that the assembly “has a long history of strong support for Israel and opposition to antisemitism.”

“We welcome a range of voices who share a commitment to these Republican ideals and the fight for our future,” he said.

Morton Klein, national president of the Zionist Organization of America, told JNS that “especially in an era of surging irrational Israel bashing Jew-hatred, it is incumbent upon all people of good will to condemn Jew-haters like Emilio Martinez and Dennis Feitosa.”

“They must be condemned and ostracized and not be accepted in polite company,” he said. “Legitimizing these bigots will only hurt the Republican Party, and their leaders must do all they can to cancel these invitations and disgraceful endorsements.”

“Anything less is immoral and self-defeating,” he said.

