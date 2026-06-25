More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Conflating Judaism and Zionism fuels antisemitism, experts tell gov panel

“Anti-Zionism can be a framework for justifying anti-Jewish hostility,” Rafaela Dancygier, of Princeton University, told the N.J. Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.

Jonathan D. Salant
Woman Wearing a Keffiyeh and Holding Palestinian Flag
A woman wearing a keffiyeh and holding a Palestinian flag. Credit: hosnysalah/Pixabay.
(June 25, 2026 / JNS)

The conflation of Judaism and Zionism is contributing to the rise in antisemitism, experts told a government panel investigating Jew-hatred in New Jersey.

Rafaela Dancygier, professor of politics and public and international affairs at Princeton University, told the New Jersey Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights that “opposition to anti-Jewish hate erodes when it’s framed in anti-Israel terms.”

“It makes a meaningful share of the public unwilling to condemn it,” she said. “Anti-Zionism can be a framework for justifying anti-Jewish hostility.”

The hearing was the second of three scheduled by the advisory committee as antisemitism continues to grow since Oct. 7.

New Jersey reported 687 antisemitic incidents last year, behind only New York and California, according to the Anti-Defamation League’s annual audit. In 2022, the year before the Hamas attack, there were 409.

And an attachment to Israel is a very important component of what it means to be Jewish in America, according to the Pew Research Center’s 2020 study. Eight in 10 Jews said caring about Israel was an essential or important part of being Jewish.

This relationship has nothing to do with Israeli government policy or politics, said Daniel Nussbaum, a doctoral student and researcher at the Cohen Center for Modern Jewish Studies and the Steinhardt Social Research Institute at Brandeis University.

But as support for Israel declines nationally—in a recent Quinnipiac University poll, a record high 48% of U.S. voters said that Washington was too supportive of the Jewish state—Jews are being forced to bear the punishment.

“Opposition to anti-Jewish hate erodes when it’s framed in anti-Israel terms,” Dancygier said.

The age-old tropes against Jews are being gussied up and used against “Zionists,” Dancygier said. “‘Zionist’ simply substitutes for ‘Jew,’” she said.

The witnesses testified that antisemitism traditionally spikes when Israel is at war and shrinks at other times. For example, with a ceasefire holding in Gaza, there are fewer antisemitic incidents on college campuses, Nussbaum said, though some of that may be due to administrators finally cracking down on protesters.

“It’s just not on people’s minds,” Nussbaum said. “It’s not in the news anymore.”

In addition, Jews have been called out as Western imperialists, a trope that came from the old Soviet Union as it sided with Arab nations against Israel, Dancygier said.

“These are classic conspiratorial tropes,” she said. “Certainly, there are themes that echo this overall narrative structure that Israel is part of the Western powers that are imperialist in nature.”

Another hearing is scheduled for July. A final report is expected by July 2027.

Jonathan D. Salant
Jonathan D. Salant Jonathan D. Salant
Jonathan D. Salant has been a Washington correspondent for more than 35 years and has worked for such outlets as Newhouse News Service, the Associated Press, Bloomberg News, NJ Advance Media and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. A former president of the National Press Club, he was inducted into the Society of Professional Journalists D.C. chapter’s Journalism Hall of Fame in 2023.
EXPLORE JNS
Gavel, Court, Judge
U.S. News
Arizona man charged federally for defacing Phoenix synagogue after terror-threat conviction
A board member at the Orthodox synagogue told the FBI that members began attending services less frequently after Kevin Charles Pyles allegedly targeted the synagogue in separate July and August 2025 incidents.
June 25, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
U.S. Capitol
U.S. News
Under pressure from Trump, Senate backtracks on Iran war powers vote
The Senate rejected a resolution calling for the removal of U.S. forces from the war against Iran after U.S. President Donald Trump hammered Senate Republicans for approving a similar measure the day before.
June 25, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Randy Fine
U.S. News
House education panel advances trio of bills on Jew-hatred, campus BDS
“When someone uses the N-word on campus, no one thinks about free speech. No one talks about, ‘Let’s understand what they’re thinking. Let’s have a discussion,’” Rep. Randy Fine said. “But somehow when it came to Jews, everyone wanted to rediscover the idea of free speech.”
June 25, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Chairs propped up on desks in an empty classroom. Credit: Taken/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Massachusetts principal apologizes for lesson on Jew-hatred after families said students felt ‘unseen’
“Leadership should be responding with moral clarity, not suggesting that the act of teaching about the Holocaust has somehow ‘missed the mark,’” said Kurt Schwartz, CEO of CAMERA.
June 25, 2026
JNS Staff
International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. April 29, 2024. Credit: Thomas Wolf via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
International Criminal Court judges sue Trump admin in NY court over sanctions
The judges said the sanctions, which the United States imposed in response to the Hague-based court’s targeting of Israel, are unlawful.
June 25, 2026
A 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage match between Belgium and Egypt, seen from the southwest corner in the upper stand at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash., June 15, 2026. Credit: SounderBruce via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Seattle soccer league to stage protest game outside Iran-Egypt FIFA match
The Fedayeen Football League plans to hold the game in the heart of the city’s World Cup activities, wearing keffiyehs and waving Palestinian, Iranian and Lebanese flags, to call for FIFA to expel Israel.
June 25, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
JNS TV
JNS Summit Day 3: Winning the fight for Israel and the Jewish people
Benny Gantz, JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan S. Tobin, Gilad Erdan, Mosab Hassan Yousef, Nissim Black and leading voices in security, diplomacy, media, law and Jewish communal affairs headline the summit’s third day in Jerusalem.
June 22, 2026 10:01 AM
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
Trump’s capitulation will finance Iran’s revival
Mitchell Bard
Martin Sherman. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Et tu, Mr. President?
Martin Sherman