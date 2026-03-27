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Danon hosts 40 enovys for pre-Passover seder at United Nations

“When Israel is fighting for the safety and security of its people, it is of special significance that representatives of many countries choose to sit together around the table of freedom and express partnership,” the Israeli ambassador said.

Mar. 27, 2026

Danon hosts 40 enovys for pre-Passover seder at United Nations

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Danon seder UN
Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, hosted more than 40 ambassadors for pre-Passover seder at the global body’s New York headquarters, March 26, 2026. Credit: Perry Bindelglass/Israeli mission to the United Nations.
( Mar. 27, 2026 / JNS )

Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, hosted more than 40 ambassadors for a pre-Passover seder at the global body’s New York headquarters on Thursday.

“Precisely in the days when Israel is fighting for the safety and security of its people, it is of special significance that representatives of many countries choose to sit together around the table of freedom and express partnership,” Danon stated. “This year we also pray for the day when the Iranian people will transition from a life of tyranny to freedom.”

The Israeli mission to the global body said participants included envoys from Argentina, Austria, Cyprus, Georgia, Hungary, India, Romania and Uruguay.

Eric Goldstein, CEO of the UJA-Federation of New York, stated that “these days, where there’s an increase in antisemitism, require clarity and courage.”

“It’s not enough for leaders to extend thoughts and prayers. Leaders need to loudly condemn the hateful rhetoric and demonization of Israel,” he said. “What we say and what we tolerate has real life consequences. We pray that we come back to this seder next year where things will be better, and the people of Israel will be celebrating not in bomb shelters.”

Ari Berman, an Orthodox rabbi and president of Yeshiva University, stated that “the Jewish story is embedded in freedom, and it is through the Passover seder that we pass down, from generation to generation, the inspiration to create a better tomorrow—not just for our children, but for all children.”

Danon seder UN
Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, hosted more than 40 ambassadors for pre-Passover seder at the global body’s New York headquarters, March 26, 2026. Credit: Perry Bindelglass/Israeli mission to the United Nations.
Danon seder UN
Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, hosted more than 40 ambassadors for pre-Passover seder at the global body’s New York headquarters, March 26, 2026. Credit: Perry Bindelglass/Israeli mission to the United Nations.

United Nations
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