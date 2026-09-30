El-Sayed leads former GOP congressman by seven points in new poll

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, former Detroit health director and the Democratic nominee for Senate in Michigan, leads former Republican congressman Mike Rogers by seven points, according to a Marist College poll released on Wednesday.

The race could determine which party controls the Senate in January.

El-Sayed, who has a history of anti-Israel comments and whom the Republican Jewish Coalition has called “the most antisemitic U.S. Senate candidate in America,” led Rogers, 51% to 44%, among registered voters, according to the poll .

Democrats need to win four Senate seats now held by Republicans and retain the ones they hold to win a majority in November. A loss in Michigan, where Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) is retiring, would make that task much harder.

Alongside El-Sayed, Democratic nominee Jocelyn Benson has a 12-point lead, 53% to 41%, over Republican John James in the state’s race for governor, per the poll.

Some 42% said that they were going to the polls to vote against U.S. President Donald Trump, whose approval rating in the state sat at 41%, with 57% disapproving. Only 20% said their vote was to support Trump, and 37% said Trump was not much of a factor.

El-Sayed has drawn widespread criticism for campaigning with the antisemitic streamer Hasan Piker.

In an open letter , Jewish clergy in Michigan demanded that any candidate seeking their support agree to support policies that protect Jews from attacks, recognize Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish and democratic state and welcome full Jewish participation in Democratic Party politics.

The Jewish Democratic Council of America is not endorsing El-Sayed, even as its CEO Halie Soifer wrote that “Democrats are really the only choice for Jewish voters, because a vote for any Republican is a vote for Donald Trump, and we normalize his presidency to the detriment and peril of our community, country and values.”

Another group, Michigan Jews for Democracy, is backing El-Sayed. It said that “we understand that a vote is not a valentine. It’s a strategic chess move.”

Rogers is pulling in support from some Jewish Democrats in the state. Hundreds of Michigan Jews have signed a petition in support of the Republican candidate.

The poll of 1,235 Michigan registered voters was conducted Sept. 24 to 27 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.