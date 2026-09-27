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JNS TV   Straight Up

Gaza restaurants raise questions about the famine narrative

Daniel Seaman
(Sept. 27, 2026 / JNS)

The episode uses recent social media footage of Gaza restaurants, businesses and celebrations to challenge prevailing portrayals of widespread famine and deprivation. Daniel Seaman argues that these images raise questions about how international media outlets and institutions report conditions inside Gaza. He then broadens the discussion to the consequences of the October 7 war, Gaza’s destruction and the debate over responsibility for civilians during wartime. The episode concludes by arguing that Israel’s military actions in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and against the Houthis have strengthened Israeli deterrence across the region.

Daniel Seaman
Daniel Seaman Daniel Seaman
Daniel (“Danny”) Seaman is an Israeli media professional and former civil servant, mainly active in the fields of foreign service and public diplomacy.
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