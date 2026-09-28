Binyamin leader: Palestinian terror will strengthen Israelis’ commitment to Judea and Samaria

Palestinian Arab terrorism will not deter Israelis or force them to leave Judea and Samaria, but will instead strengthen their commitment to living freely in the Jewish people’s biblical heartland, Yisrael Ganz, chairman of Israel’s Binyamin region and of the Yesha Council, told JNS in an exclusive interview on Thursday.

“The acts of terror come from different places each time and are intended to frighten us and drive us out. We have no intention of leaving. We will stay, remain strong, deepen our roots and expand our communities,” he said.

Speaking about the shooting on the eve of Yom Kippur that killed Netanel Shukrun, as well as a car-ramming attack at the Maccabim checkpoint on Route 443 near Modi’in that seriously wounded Neria Leiter, the son of Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter, Ganz urged Israel to move from defense to offense.

“We have to evacuate all the ‘refugee’ camps, which are in fact another name for terrorist villages, and clear the houses of rifles and other weapons,” he told JNS. “We have to identify and dismantle terrorist infrastructure, and only afterward should those who are willing to live in peace with us be welcomed.”

Ganz noted that the Trump administration denied Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas a visa to address the United Nations General Assembly in New York for the second consecutive year, arguing that the decision reflects his view that Abbas supports and finances terrorism.

“They pose the greatest threat to the State of Israel, and we must dismantle them. They have tens of thousands of soldiers and seek to establish a Palestinian state from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, leaving no room for the State of Israel. They are a terrorist entity,” he said.

Ganz said the rapid construction of farms and other communities in Judea and Samaria helps prevent terrorism from taking hold. He advocated applying Israeli law to all parts of Judea and Samaria that are not populated by Arabs.

“When we are not there, Iran is there. They sponsor Hamas, and we don’t need Iran overlooking our planes at Ben-Gurion Airport or overlooking Tel Aviv or Jerusalem. The world can continue talking, but we have to stay alive,” he said.

Ganz said so-called “settler violence” is part of a campaign sponsored by countries around the world seeking to portray residents of Judea and Samaria as violent. By contrast, he said, there were more than 5,000 Palestinian terrorist attacks in 2025, including about 1,300 classified as very serious.

Ganz described French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement at the U.N. denying the presence of Hamas in Judea and Samaria as deliberate deception. He said Macron was aware of the reality on the ground, pointing out that Netanel Shukrun, a French citizen, had been killed by a Hamas terrorist just two days earlier. Ganz said it was unacceptable for a world leader to knowingly ignore the truth for his own benefit.

“The Palestinians haven’t held an election in more than 20 years because everyone knows that, if they did, Hamas would take over the government. The IDF fights Hamas in Judea and Samaria every day,” he added.

Ganz described Macron as “one of the weakest leaders in Europe,” saying the French president was trying to stabilize his position by “calling on radical Islam to support him.” Such an approach “will threaten the State of France, and Britain and all of Europe,” Ganz warned, adding that European leaders “should worry about themselves if they continue on that path, not about us.”

European control efforts

Ganz also addressed efforts by some European countries to impose trade bans on products from Judea and Samaria in response to Israel’s decision to further develop E1, a strategic area connecting Jerusalem to Ma’ale Adumim in Judea, saying they are working aggressively to promote the establishment of a Palestinian state at Israel’s expense.

“They think they are still in the days of the British Mandate and are trying to control these areas—not with boots on the ground, but through sanctions. They are trying to change the situation in the Middle East and take over the State of Israel,” he said.

“We understand that they imposed those sanctions because of their own political circumstances at home,” he added.

Ganz said he is working with the prime minister, the Foreign Ministry and the Economy Ministry to determine the appropriate response. “We will not leave it at that, and I think they have a lot to lose,” he added.

According to Ganz, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition has invested more in Judea and Samaria than any previous government. “They did the most ever, not only for the Jews but for everyone,” he said.

Ganz noted he has been working to expand infrastructure and persuade Jerusalem to invest even more heavily in improving roads, electricity and water systems for all residents of the region, Israelis and Arabs.

His next endeavor, he said, is improving the health system.

“We are building a medical center here. We will build hospitals to serve everyone living in the region and create industrial zones that will provide some 250,000 jobs, enabling Arabs and Israelis to work and earn good salaries,” he said.

Ganz, who recently received the annual Covenant Award in Jerusalem from the All Nations Convocation during a summit of Christian leaders from around the world, stressed the importance of Christian support for Israel.

“As governor, I have to develop this region. It is the biblical heartland, the land of the Bible, and I have to develop it for everyone. We have ancient Jewish sites, as well as churches—treasures for the world. I work as hard as I can to develop the region for all,” he said.

“I want everyone to feel that this is their home, so we work together with Christians and Muslims who want to live in peace and harmony to preserve and develop this historic land,” he added.