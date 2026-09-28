More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Binyamin leader: Palestinian terror will strengthen Israelis’ commitment to Judea and Samaria

‘When we are not there, Iran is there,’ Yisrael Ganz tells JNS.

Amelie Botbol
Yisrael Ganz
Yisrael Ganz, Binyamin Regional Council head and chairman of the Yesha Council, at work in Jerusalem, Feb. 10, 2026. Photo by Josh Hasten.
(Sept. 28, 2026 / JNS)

Palestinian Arab terrorism will not deter Israelis or force them to leave Judea and Samaria, but will instead strengthen their commitment to living freely in the Jewish people’s biblical heartland, Yisrael Ganz, chairman of Israel’s Binyamin region and of the Yesha Council, told JNS in an exclusive interview on Thursday.

“The acts of terror come from different places each time and are intended to frighten us and drive us out. We have no intention of leaving. We will stay, remain strong, deepen our roots and expand our communities,” he said.

Speaking about the shooting on the eve of Yom Kippur that killed Netanel Shukrun, as well as a car-ramming attack at the Maccabim checkpoint on Route 443 near Modi’in that seriously wounded Neria Leiter, the son of Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter, Ganz urged Israel to move from defense to offense.

“We have to evacuate all the ‘refugee’ camps, which are in fact another name for terrorist villages, and clear the houses of rifles and other weapons,” he told JNS. “We have to identify and dismantle terrorist infrastructure, and only afterward should those who are willing to live in peace with us be welcomed.”

Ganz noted that the Trump administration denied Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas a visa to address the United Nations General Assembly in New York for the second consecutive year, arguing that the decision reflects his view that Abbas supports and finances terrorism.

“They pose the greatest threat to the State of Israel, and we must dismantle them. They have tens of thousands of soldiers and seek to establish a Palestinian state from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, leaving no room for the State of Israel. They are a terrorist entity,” he said.

Ganz said the rapid construction of farms and other communities in Judea and Samaria helps prevent terrorism from taking hold. He advocated applying Israeli law to all parts of Judea and Samaria that are not populated by Arabs.

“When we are not there, Iran is there. They sponsor Hamas, and we don’t need Iran overlooking our planes at Ben-Gurion Airport or overlooking Tel Aviv or Jerusalem. The world can continue talking, but we have to stay alive,” he said.

Ganz said so-called “settler violence” is part of a campaign sponsored by countries around the world seeking to portray residents of Judea and Samaria as violent. By contrast, he said, there were more than 5,000 Palestinian terrorist attacks in 2025, including about 1,300 classified as very serious.

Ganz described French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement at the U.N. denying the presence of Hamas in Judea and Samaria as deliberate deception. He said Macron was aware of the reality on the ground, pointing out that Netanel Shukrun, a French citizen, had been killed by a Hamas terrorist just two days earlier. Ganz said it was unacceptable for a world leader to knowingly ignore the truth for his own benefit.

“The Palestinians haven’t held an election in more than 20 years because everyone knows that, if they did, Hamas would take over the government. The IDF fights Hamas in Judea and Samaria every day,” he added.

Ganz described Macron as “one of the weakest leaders in Europe,” saying the French president was trying to stabilize his position by “calling on radical Islam to support him.” Such an approach “will threaten the State of France, and Britain and all of Europe,” Ganz warned, adding that European leaders “should worry about themselves if they continue on that path, not about us.”

European control efforts

Ganz also addressed efforts by some European countries to impose trade bans on products from Judea and Samaria in response to Israel’s decision to further develop E1, a strategic area connecting Jerusalem to Ma’ale Adumim in Judea, saying they are working aggressively to promote the establishment of a Palestinian state at Israel’s expense.

“They think they are still in the days of the British Mandate and are trying to control these areas—not with boots on the ground, but through sanctions. They are trying to change the situation in the Middle East and take over the State of Israel,” he said.

“We understand that they imposed those sanctions because of their own political circumstances at home,” he added.

Ganz said he is working with the prime minister, the Foreign Ministry and the Economy Ministry to determine the appropriate response. “We will not leave it at that, and I think they have a lot to lose,” he added.

According to Ganz, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition has invested more in Judea and Samaria than any previous government. “They did the most ever, not only for the Jews but for everyone,” he said.

Ganz noted he has been working to expand infrastructure and persuade Jerusalem to invest even more heavily in improving roads, electricity and water systems for all residents of the region, Israelis and Arabs.

His next endeavor, he said, is improving the health system.

“We are building a medical center here. We will build hospitals to serve everyone living in the region and create industrial zones that will provide some 250,000 jobs, enabling Arabs and Israelis to work and earn good salaries,” he said.

Ganz, who recently received the annual Covenant Award in Jerusalem from the All Nations Convocation during a summit of Christian leaders from around the world, stressed the importance of Christian support for Israel.

“As governor, I have to develop this region. It is the biblical heartland, the land of the Bible, and I have to develop it for everyone. We have ancient Jewish sites, as well as churches—treasures for the world. I work as hard as I can to develop the region for all,” he said.

“I want everyone to feel that this is their home, so we work together with Christians and Muslims who want to live in peace and harmony to preserve and develop this historic land,” he added.

Judea and Samaria Terrorism Israeli-Palestinian Conflict BDS Movement
Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol is a diplomatic correspondent for JNS. Originally from Casablanca, Morocco, she made aliyah in 2014. Her reporting focuses on major international developments and the Israeli political arena, including weekly coverage from the Knesset. She also produced one of the world’s most extensive bodies of reporting on Israel’s hostage crisis following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorist attacks.
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during the signing of a security pact between the U.S., Denmark, and Greenland during the 81st session of the U.N. General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters on Sept. 22, 2026, in New York City. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: Iran’s seven-day truce proposal ‘not acceptable’
The American leader reportedly told aides he expected fighting to resume with the Islamic Republic after the November midterm elections.
September 26, 2026 12:30 PM
JNS Staff
Alma Center President Sarit Zehavi speaks at an event at Kibbutz Lohamei HaGeta'ot on May 21, 2025. Credit: Courtesy of the Alma Center.
Israel News
‘NAZA’ documentary fails to show IDF efforts to prevent civilian casualties, former officer says
The film is consistent with a pattern of people judging Israel without understanding the realities of war, Lt. Col. (res.) Sarit Zehavi tells JNS.
September 28, 2026 03:39 AM
Amelie Botbol
Smoke rises from Southern Lebanon during an Israeli military operation, on Sept. 18, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF strikes Hezbollah after drone attack on troops
“Any use of force” from Lebanese territory against Israeli civilians or soldiers will be met with a “decisive response,” the statement warned.
Sept. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
A LED truck from the Israeli-American Council drives near Lincoln Center in New York during the North American premiere of "NAZA" at the New York Film Festival, Sept. 26, 2026. Credit: DADA Studio.
Israel News
IAC counters ‘NAZA’ premiere with rally, Oct. 7 footage outside NY’s Lincoln Center
The protest coincided with the anti-Israel film’s screening and featured excerpts from “October 7: Bearing Witness to the Massacre.”
Sept. 27, 2026
Brian Racer
Breaking News
Now
15 families move into Samaria’s new Kerem Hillel neighborhood
06:29
IDF military court extends remand of terror suspects in Samaria tunnel probe
06:08
Israel blasts UN’s Fletcher for bowing to Iranian foreign minister
05:47
Israeli ministry warns travelers to Netherlands of baggage checks
05:26
Ben-Gvir confronts Hamas arch-terrorist in prison
05:04
UK defense chief: Britain regularly thwarts Iranian threats
04:38
Israel reprimands Spain over minister’s ‘from the river to the sea’ remarks
04:14
Herzog to open presidential sukkah to Israeli public
03:55
Dutch PM pulled offstage as Hamas supporters disrupt speech
03:32
Canadian man charged over antisemitic death threats in livestream
03:11
Dutch university suspends Palestinian student who claimed involvement in Oct. 7
02:51
Huckabee joins Jerusalem mayor for Sukkot festivities
02:28
US sites in Britain may face heightened risk, embassy warns
02:09
Waltz: Trump will keep ‘all options on the table’ on Iran
01:48
FM Sa’ar orders Dutch diplomats to surrender credentials over Israel sanctions
01:33
IDF kills Hamas sniper in south Gaza
01:18
Trump: Iran war will be won ‘very soon’
00:07
Belgian defense minister urges universities to revoke Albanese honorary doctorate
23:06
Police gear up for tens of thousands in Hebron over Sukkot
14:09
First mikvah opens in Pervomaisk, Ukraine, since the Shoah
12:07
March of the Living urges reversal of German town’s decision to ban memorial stones for Nazis’ victims
10:05
Hatzalah founder Eli Beer meets with Defense Minister Katz on wartime emergency coordination
08:59
Board of Peace reaffirms UNRWA exclusion from Gaza role
08:44
Israeli embassy in Nepal seeks tourists cut off by extreme weather
08:23
Israel marks two years since Nasrallah eliminated
08:13
Huckabee calls Dutch ban ‘insane’ after reports El Al passengers searched for Israeli souvenirs
07:51
Huckabee, AIPAC criticize Rep. Khanna over call to free Marwan Barghouti
07:34
Iran threatens ships outside Tehran-designated Hormuz route
07:12
More than 1,100 Jews visit Temple Mount on first Chol Hamoed morning
07:04
Hamas captor of nine hostages slain in north Gaza airstrike
06:44
Belgian intel chief: Tehran behind attacks on Jewish sites in Liège, Antwerp
06:23
Jerusalem denounces Russian attacks on Kyiv in which 14-year-old Israeli died
06:10
Samaria: Hamas flag, fake bomb found near Ofra
05:56
IDF holds fire after terrorist uses Gaza child as human shield
05:42
Huckabee: Netanyahu ‘really got the last word’ with Mamdani
05:39
UK police arrest men near airbase in explosives probe
05:20
Israel FA welcomes Ireland decision to play Nations League match
04:59
Anti-Netanyahu parties sign pact aimed at replacing government
04:36
Trump: Iran’s seven-day truce proposal ‘not acceptable’
04:11
Khan al-Ahmar resident, 18, arrested over rock attack near Judean farm
03:42
Smotrich: Israel must ‘go to war’ in Judea and Samaria
03:39
IDF kills terrorist filmed abducting Noa Argamani, Avinatan Or
03:04
Munich selected as Germany’s Olympic host candidate
02:36
IDF strikes Hezbollah after drone attack on troops
02:21
Netanyahu’s office rejects report of Egyptian pre-Oct. 7 warning
01:56
Report: UK gave citizenship to Haniyeh bodyguard who plotted terror attack
01:26
Bessent: US pressure campaign isolating Iran economically
09:02
Hadassah named among world’s leading hospitals by ‘Newsweek’
08:26
Netanyahu mourns reservists killed in Gaza drone accident
08:04
IDF kills Hamas financier, sniper in Gaza strikes
More Updates
JNS TV
Netanyahu UNGA United Nations General Assembly 2026
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Netanyahu’s U.N. speech exposes the failure of ‘land for peace’
September 28, 2026 05:36 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Rabbi Yaakov Menken. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Turning the word ‘genocide’ against its creators
Rabbi Yaakov Menken
Richard Pollack. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
At the BRICS summit, Iran failed in its efforts to condemn America and Israel
Richard Pollock